Doesn't O2 have TV service? So you can watch hundreds of channels at home

The platform allows us to 2 simultaneous reproductions and more than 20 live channels such as # 0, #Vamos, Movistar Series, Movistar Seriesmanía, FOX, TNT, Comedy Central, AMC and several children’s channels among others. In addition to live channels, we can also find a wide catalog of 300 series and documentaries, more than 250 films and 60 programs in video on demand service with own and third-party content.

Movistar has Movistar + Lite, an on-demand television service accessible to everyone, that is, it is not necessary that we are clients of the operator to be able to contract it. Registering for the service does not imply any type of commitment to stay and is currently in promotion with a single payment of 8 euros until January 31, 2022. As of February 1, 2022 the price will be 8 euros per month.

The normal thing is that virtual operators with low cost rates do not have the television service that large operators such as Movistar, Orange or Vodafone can offer, but choosing to contract fiber services for the home and mobile with O2 does not have to be synonymous with giving up good television content. O2 does not directly offer special television content such as series, movies or documentaries, but we are going to show you several options so that you can access quality TV content.

Netflix

Another option we have to complement 02’s lack of television service is Netflix. The streaming platform is one of the most chosen by Spaniards and has a wide catalog of internationally successful series and films. Netflix has 3 payment methods: Basic for 7.99 euros per month, Standard for 12.99 euros per month and Premium for 17.99 euros per month. Depending on the chosen modality, we will be able to access the contents in SD, HD, UHD or 4K and increase the simultaneous reproductions from 1 to 4 in the case of the Premium option.

On December 3, Netflix will premiere the last 5 chapters of La Casa de Papel among many other premieres that will arrive for Christmas. On Netflix we can also enjoy the successful Korean series The Squid Game as well as a wide range of series and movies of all genres.

HBO Max

HBO Max has just landed in Spain and has done so with a completely renewed platform and a significant improvement in the content it offers. In addition, until next November 30, the promotion for new subscribers that gives access to the platform by 4.49 euros per month forever, its usual price being 8.99 euros.

In HBO Max we can access a wide catalog of content, whether they are series or movies, including Game of Thrones, Succession, The White Lotus or Todo lo Otro. HBO Max offers its contents in HD or 4K with 3 simultaneous reproductions possible.

Disney +

Disney + has been one of the entertainment giants for years. Not only does it have animated content from Pixar or the classic films of our childhood, but it also has all the Star Wars catalog, Marvel and exclusive series and films of the platform. Unlike Netflix and just like HBO Max, Disney + has a single subscription plan. The subscription price is currently 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, which allows us to save 2 months. The contents it offers are in resolution up to 4K with HDR and allows up to 4 simultaneous reproductions.

Disney + also offers its users the possibility of downloading their series and movies to be able to watch them without the need for an Internet connection with which to enjoy original Marvel or Star Wars series or movies such as Luca or Toy Story.

Prime Video

As far as payment platforms are concerned, we cannot fail to mention Amazon’s streaming service: Prime Video. The Amazon streaming platform is available to all those users who pay for the Amazon Prime subscription 3.99 euros per month or 36 euros per year. Just like Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar + Lite and Disney + do not have a free trial period, in the case of Prime Video you can access its catalog of movies, series and documentaries for 30 days for free.

From the same Amazon account we can see three simultaneous reproductions and up to 2 simultaneous reproductions of the same content. This service allows us to access exclusive Amazon content, as well as a wide variety of series and movies. It also has a store where we can buy and rent movies and 19 channels that we can hire for an extra price per month.

Pluto TV

But not everything was going to be paid streaming platforms. We can also access countless channels in AVOD platforms (advertising-based video on demand), content on demand with advertising. Pluto TV was the first AVOD platform to reach the Spanish market and already has more than 80 channels totally free. Access to the platform does not need any kind of registration so we can access directly from the browser of our computer or by installing the application on mobile, Tablet, Smart TV or Fire TV among others.

Pluto TV has live channels, but also series and movies on demand. Many of its channels are thematic, so finding content to our liking becomes very simple. Every month they launch new channels, so there is always something new to watch.

Tivify

Platforms like Tivify allow us to gather a wide variety of free channels in one place. Unlike Pluto TV to be able to access the free channels of Tivify if it is necessary to register. Although the platform has payment methods, the Free plan allows us to access more than 80 free channels, including DTT channels, as well as record content and access the broadcast of the last 7 days in some cases.

The free plan allows the pairing of up to 3 devices and a simultaneous playback. To have 2 simultaneous views we will have to access one of the payment plans.

Rakuten TV

Rakuten allows us to buy or rent movies that are not on streaming platforms but also has more than 200 free channels that we can see through its website or from the different applications. To access the free channels, you do not need to register and their contents range from thematic, action, children’s, lifestyle, music or sports.

The only downside we can put is that like Pluto TV we will also have to see the ads that allow the content to be free. Rakuten TV is a platform designed for movie lovers, since it does not have series unless we pay additionally for the Starzplay package.

Rlaxx

Lastly, Rlaxx is an AVOD platform similar to Pluto TV in which to access content on demand in exchange for viewing advertisements. It is completely free and we can see it from your application or from the web.

Rlaxx has fewer channels than other platforms on this list, but it does have some thematic options if you want to install the application on your TV. As you have seen, the possibility of watching hundreds of television channels, both paid and free, is very wide.