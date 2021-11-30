Nov 30, 2021 at 2:17 PM CET

Marina Borràs

Dyslexia is a specific learning difficulty around which there are many myths and ignorance. Children with dyslexia face, not only the difficulties that it causes them, but also a society that does not understand them and, in many cases, judges them.

It is very important that we have information that makes us know, understand and not stigmatize people with dyslexia. So let’s see some keys that allow us to banish myths and also to review some of the signs that may indicate that our son or daughter may have this learning difficulty. In the event that our child presents these symptoms, we must go to a professional specialized in learning disorders.

1. What is dyslexia?

The psychologist Rafa Guerrero explains that “dyslexia is a specific learning disorder that falls within the neurodevelopmental disorders & rdquor ;.

“These disorders occur when the Brain development is slower when compared to other brains of children of the same age. Not only are there differences in the anatomical, or in the physiological, but the functioning of the brain is also different & rdquor ;, points out Rafa.

“Dyslexia can only be diagnosed from Primary” Rafa warrior Psychologist

Therefore, “the problem with dyslexia is in the decoding of the & rdquor; phonemes,” explains the psychologist. “I am able to recognize that this is a ball, because I know the ball and I know how to recognize it, but at some point my brain has had to decode that something round, that bounces, is a ball. The problem with these children is that they have such difficulty decoding & rdquor ;.

2. Is dyslexia related to a low IQ?

As Rafa Guerrero points out, “one of the criteria that rules out the diagnosis of dyslexia is low intelligence. That is to say, There is a myth that people with dyslexia are people with a low IQ, and that is not true. The same goes for ADHD & rdquor ;. From Change Dyslexia they explain that “there are people with dyslexia with different IQs. If the child has normal intelligence or

superior but does not achieve the language skills of reading, writing and spelling commensurate with his age and intellectual abilities, he may have dyslexia & rdquor ;.

3. What are the implications of dyslexia?

José Ramón Gamo, specialist in child neuropsychology, explains that “practically 100% of people with dyslexia will be able to become competent readers through reading reeducation programs, with adequate speed, without making significant mistakes and with fully preserved understanding & rdquor ;. However, Gamo points out, “it will be very difficult or almost impossible for us to get him to improve his arbitrary spelling & rdquor ;.

Arbitrary spelling: the “b & rdquor ;,“ v & rdquor ;, “g & rdquor ;,“ j & rdquor; or “h & rdquor; they are arbitrary spellings since they were sounds that existed in oral language but that, with their evolution, disappear (no one says the “v & rdquor; fricative, for example). However, despite disappearing from oral language, it continues to be represented in writing.

Another of the peculiarities of dyslexics, Gamo explains, is that they will not put accents. “They learn the rule (for example: high-pitched words are stressed when they end in a vowel,“ n & rdquor; or “s & rdquor;), but the brain doesn’t send them the information about where the stressed syllable is, so they can’t assign the tilde & rdquor ;.

Apart from the difficulties in reading and writing, José Ramón Gamo points out that “Most dyslexics (not all) are not capable of memorizing multiplication tables. Up to the table of 5 they handle themselves well, but then they make a summation strategy and this takes them a long time & rdquor ;. For this reason, “we recommend that they be allowed to have the multiplication tables on their tables or that they can work with a & rdquor; calculator.

Dyslexia has nothing to do with IQ

Gamo also points out that “many children with dyslexia will be able to do well in learning oral English, but in written English they will always have difficulty. And, unfortunately, even if we reeducate dyslexia in Spanish, this is not going to be generalized for English: dyslexia would have to be reeducated for each language we want them to read & rdquor ;.

4.Dyslexia and self-esteem

Rafa Guerrero explains that “speaking in general terms (then we would have to see each case), they are usually boys and girls who have quite low self-esteem and self-concept. They are children who when they are in class have a terrible time every time the teacher asks for a volunteer to read, for example, or if they know that the teacher can ask them & rdquor ;.

Rafa also adds that “in everything that has to do with the academic field, they usually have a very bad time. Seeing that they do not read like the rest of their classmates causes them a lot of shame, they feel very inferior and they try not to participate in class. They do not understand what is happening to them and, if we do not explain them, they take the message that they are not worth & rdquor ;.

5 dyslexia and the domino effect

As Rafa Guerrero explains, it is also important to note that dyslexia produces a domino effect. To understand it better, Rafa gives an example: “Being blind does not only mean not seeing, but it will also mean that the fact of not seeing on a daily basis has certain consequences & rdquor ;.

So, “if we are able to structure the space in a certain way so that a blind person can better cope with the day to day, we will make life easier. If, on the other hand, we put obstacles to it, we are going to make it difficult for them. With dyslexia it is the same: the key is to reach out, give them resources that can help them so that they can be as adapted as possible & rdquor ;, points out the psychologist.

6 psychoeducation

Another very important aspect is psychoeducation, that is, explaining to the child what is happening: “We are taking you to a psychologist, speech therapist, a professional (whoever) because this happens & rdquor ;, explains Rafa Guerrero.

Sometimes mothers and fathers whose child has been diagnosed with a disorder such as dyslexia ask us whether or not they should tell them. Regarding this, Rafa’s response is emphatic: “Without a doubt, you have to tell him. It would never occur to me not to tell a patient what he has, and if he is 5 years old, then we will do it in a way that is appropriate for his age. It is not only about something ethical, or how I conceive it, it is part of the solution. The fact that I am doing something wrong and that I am not blamed because you are lazy, you are clumsy, but because I have a difficulty, and you will have another, but you have to explain it to them and let them know what is wrong & rdquor; .

Within psychoeducation it is also very important that mothers and fathers know that “Dyslexia has a very important genetic component & rdquor ;, Rafa Guerrero points out.

7 accompany children with dyslexia

Another fundamental key is the accompaniment, that they feel accompanied, legitimized, especially by parents and teachers. “Shaking hands literally and metaphorically with children, understand what dyslexia is, accept it and accept the child. In the end, each child has their own rhythms, and the key is for mom, dad and teachers to make tailored suits, not standard suits, ”says Rafa Guerrero.

“Accompaniment also implies not recriminating. Yes, but is it that he is lazy or is it that he does not like studies and I would like him to be more involved & mldr; Well, just like you, maybe you don’t like certain food, it’s legitimate, which doesn’t mean I have to stop doing it & rdquor ;, indicates Rafa.

8.The unconditional gaze

Rafa Guerrero emphasizes that we have to look at our sons and daughters unconditionally, “without labeling them, without judging them for what they do, but accompanying them and looking at them for what they are & rdquor ;.

Rafa warns us that “what we cannot do, as José Ramón Gamo says, is to condition affection, love or time. For example: If you behave today, in the afternoon we go to the park. That is a real aberration, it is as if I tell you if you behave well I will give you dinner and if you behave badly I will not give you dinner. In this case we see more clearly that it is an aberration because in the first case we have already become used to punishing with the social & rdquor ;.

Therefore, very important also: do not punish. “Punishment cannot be activated in any of the cases, but less so with these children & rdquor ;, Rafa points out. And he adds: “Boys and girls who spend twice or three times as much time doing their homework and despite that, they receive far worse results than their peers. So, what you have to do is reward the journey, the effort & rdquor ;.

“In addition, it is essential to respect the rhythms and development of each child in all cases, but especially in these cases,” Rafa remarks.

9.Comorbidity in dyslexia

Neurodevelopmental disorders, among them, are highly comorbid. That is the probability of having another associated disorder is greater. It is a very comorbid disorder, which means that these people, in 70-80% of cases, also have another disorder such as dyslexia, learning disability & mldr; & rdquor ;, explains the psychologist.

It is very important that parents take children with suspected dyslexia to a professional who is an expert in dyslexia: “It is essential & rdquor ;, emphasizes Rafa Guerrero.

“My degree as a psychologist allows me to diagnose anorexia or borderline personality disorder, but I wouldn’t think of doing it, because I’m not an expert on it.”

10. Important early detection

“The sooner we intervene, the better & rdquor ;, points out Rafa Guerrero.

Dyslexia is a neurodevelopmental disorder that must be diagnosed from the first grade onwards, never before. Rafa explains that this is because “If we have not learned to read or write, and the brain is not prepared for it, this disorder cannot be diagnosed & rdquor ;.

However, “I may have a high probability due to my genes to develop dyslexia, but it turns out that if in childhood we have developed psychomotor skills well, we have worked well on graphemes, phonemes, we have worked well on what has to be done. working with children of that age, the probability of developing dyslexia is lower, it is not zero, but it is lower & rdquor ;. “And the opposite can also happen & rdquor ;, explains the psychologist.

Therefore, “it is a diagnosis that has to be given from the primary stage, but you can always go to work on this kind of thing & rdquor ;.