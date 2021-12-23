Telecommuting at home has its pros and cons. If you have a cat it can be a blessing, or a nightmare.

When we talk about telecommuting, cats seem to be the ideal companions. You don’t have to take them out on the street, they go about their business, they don’t usually bother, and they sit next to you, or on your legs, and keep you company.

But there are cats that carry out a very curious ritual: they sit on top of the keyboard, or the laptop itself.

This can be a problem if you are in the middle of a work video call, copying a file, or if you get careless and throw your laptop on the floor. Why do they do it? How can we avoid it?

The best collars, locators and GPS to put your pet and always have it located wherever it is.

There are people who say it is because the keyboard of the laptop emits heat and has your smell, and that’s why they like to sit there.

Other people claim that the reason is that cats that get along very well with their owners tend to imitate them: If they see you using the keyboard, they want to do the same.

Personally, I am more inclined towards the first than the second explanation, but there are people who are convinced that the cause is imitation.

They supposedly prove it in this video where a Tik Tok user has given her cat an old laptop, and according to her, he has no longer bothered her …

In reality, the video does not show that the cat spends time lying on its own laptop, or that it has stopped bothering its owner.

But other TikTok users have tried it, and according to them the trick does work…

Here you can see another different video where the cat seems to use his own laptop, imitating its owner:

Fantasy or reality, as expected, the videos have been filled with comments like: “Sure you have important mail to reply“or”You are ready to conquer the business world“.

If you have a cat that occasionally lies on top of the laptop, and you have an old one at hand, by trying you don’t lose anything … At least you’ll have a laugh …