Companies face a new reality that has been accentuated and accelerated by the pandemic. On the one hand, the different interest groups (stakeholders) require them to contribute to the solution of complex problems such as climate change, diversity and inclusion, equity and social justice, the protection of human rights, the fight against corruption and money laundering, among others.

At the same time, companies are expected to identify, prioritize, address, mitigate and report environmental, social and corporate governance risks that threaten their operating and financial results.

To respond to this environment, many companies (of all sizes and in all latitudes) have adopted an ESG perspective, which consists of a process to manage relevant risks in environmental, social and corporate governance issues, as well as to identify opportunities in these items. ESG became the most important business trend of 2021 and, for some experts, its adoption is already mainstream and ‘there is no going back’, as Andrew Winston (co-author of the book Net Positive, along with Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever).

The ‘ESG revolution’ has caused managers and directors to pay greater attention and allocate more resources to issues that they previously perceived as important, but distant and not urgent. This change in attitude begins to be reflected in positive aspects that, with the appropriate commitment and follow-up, can generate profound and very valuable changes at the micro and macro levels.

I share some data that shows an optimistic outlook, in certain areas: most of the large companies worldwide today publish reports on sustainability and have clear and measurable goals; A significant number of companies have adopted the public commitment to zero carbon emissions as a net value by 2050 (one third of large European companies have already done so) and this trend accelerated in 2021.

Additionally, 2021 was the year with the most appointments of female directors and CEOs (general directors) in companies on the Fortune 500 list; We saw the proliferation of financial instruments linked to performance indicators in environmental matters and social impact (eg gender bonds or to support businesses created by minority groups); Laws were passed that hold companies responsible for serious human rights violations (such as child labor or modern slavery) and environmental effects, either directly or by their suppliers anywhere in the world (eg Law of Due Diligence in the Supply Chain, approved and published in mid-2021 in Germany).

In the same way, we begin to see more data (showing progress, challenges and setbacks) and not just announcements of ‘big commitments’ or aspirations lacking substance. At the same time, companies that choose the path of simulation or greenwashing they are increasingly exposed, legally and reputationally.

If your company is small or medium, several of these topics may be remote. However, have no doubt: whatever your industry, business model or size of operation, you are exposed to risks (and opportunities) in environmental, social and corporate governance matters that can condition the success (or failure) of your business. If you have not done so yet, you can start by carrying out a materiality analysis that allows you to identify and prioritize the main ESG risks.