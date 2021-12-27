Does turning the air conditioner off and on use more energy?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Much is said about energy saving, but do we really know how to promote it at home? Learn why turning the air conditioning on and off is not recommended.

Last update: December 27, 2021

In warmer areas or those experiencing intense summers, air conditioning becomes a necessity. The truth is that It is one of the appliances that makes our lives more comfortable, although its use increases the electricity bill. Perhaps, more than once you have wondered if turning the air conditioning on and off uses more energy. What is the truth?

The truth is that the answer is not only key for the economic issue, but also for the ecological one. First of all, you must know the working mechanism of the air conditioner and the correct way to use it. In this article we will explain it to you in detail.

How does the air conditioning work?

Air conditioning is a team composed of several parts that work in an integrated way to achieve the same objective: to reduce the temperature in closed environments. If we take the model as a reference split, it is worth mentioning some of its pieces:

External unit: It contains the compressor and is always available outside the bedroom, living room, kitchen or office. Through it the residual heat is released.

It contains the compressor and is always available outside the bedroom, living room, kitchen or office. Through it the residual heat is released. Internal unit: includes the evaporator and is inside the console. Its task is to absorb heat from the environment.

includes the evaporator and is inside the console. Its task is to absorb heat from the environment. Thermostat: in charge of regulating the operation of the machine based on the outside temperature.

in charge of regulating the operation of the machine based on the outside temperature. Refrigerant gases: They constantly change from a gaseous to a liquid state, they go through the pipes, losing in this phase the heat that the equipment extracted before.

This process, by which both air and gas circulate, in many equipment is not continuous, but in cycles. Consequently, the cycle stops when it reaches the ideal temperature set by you on the panel. Then when the temperature rises, the cycle is reactivated.

At the beginning or end of each one more energy is consumed.

How does turning the air conditioning on and off affect energy consumption?

Now is the time to clear up the question we raised at the beginning of this article: does turning the air conditioning on and off use more energy? The definitive answer is yes.. The fact is that every time you turn it on, it restarts its operation with a certain acceleration.

It is precisely at this peak when the highest consumption occurs. In short, if you turn it on once, this will happen only this time, while if you do it repeatedly, the expense will be repeated.

Recommendations for the optimal use of air conditioning

Now that you understand why you should not turn the air conditioning on and off several times during the dayYou are surely wondering how to save energy. We present a series of suggestions below.

The peak of consumption occurs with the initial acceleration that the device makes when turning it on each time.

Take into account the energy rating of the device

Acquire an efficient air conditioning from the point of view of consumption. How to recognize it? It is very simple.

All devices have a label which requires the energy rating with letters from A to G. A is the highest efficiency.

Opt for models inverter

Instead of conventional models, the inverter. With its modern technology you will achieve energy savings of up to 40% and you will be able to cool down the place progressively.

Choose the right capacity

Get advice from a technician to choose the perfect capacity. A little powerful air conditioning for a very large space translates into overstrain. It is also not wise to choose a unit that is too large for a too small part..

Put the external drive in the shade

When installing the external drive, try to find a place that receives good shade, because the incidence of the sun influences the operation of the device.

Watch out for the thermostat!

Admittedly, the heat outside can become unbearable. However, each degree less inside represents 8% more consumption. Did you know?

Given this, it is best to find a pleasant level or a neutral temperature. This would be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius in summer time.

Lean in for a programmable thermostat, which will give you the opportunity to set the temperature changes throughout the day. This can mean savings of between 10% and 15%. In the control, choose the option automatic.

Turn off the air conditioning when necessary

30 minutes before leaving spaceIn case you are going to be absent for a long time, turn off the appliance so that the machine does not strain unnecessarily. At night, when the weather turns cooler, it is a good time to let it rest and ventilate your home.

The beginning of the morning is also ideal to take advantage of the cooler hours of the day. As a curious fact, find out that some cities in the world increase the electricity rate for consumption during peak hours (between 5 in the afternoon and 11 at night).

Keep the cold

Avoid opening windows and doors, since the heat will enter the space and the cold will be lost, which will be dispersed to the corridors or other rooms. Close the curtains, lower the blinds and, if you prefer, put smoked paper on the window panes.

Actions like these will prevent the heat from outside from penetrating the place once it has been heated.

Wash the air filters

Cleaning the filters will only take a few minutes, but it will save you a lot of headaches. Being dirty, the air flow will be restricted and this can cause various problems; coil freezing is one of them. The outcome will be an increase in consumption.

A dirty air conditioning filter worsens consumption. The appliance makes more effort and increases the energy requirement.

It’s not about keeping the air conditioning on all the time!

Although experts advise not to turn the air conditioning on and off many times, This does not mean that they must spend all day active. There is no point leaving the house leaving them on; the best thing to do is turn off the air conditioner.

Now that you know how to use one of the most important appliances in your home, keep your electric bill at bay. At the same time, take care of the planet and enjoy the comfort of your home.

It might interest you …