Before the emergence of an apparent official art of Thor: Love and Thunder, the director Taika Waititi answered if this poster belongs to the promotion of this film

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and despite the fact that there is still no information regarding the official trailer or poster, some arts have emerged on social networks that presume to be the official poster of the film directed by Taika Waititi.

UPDATE: @MCU_Direct has verified with Pyramid International that this #ThorLoveAndThunder poster is an authentic, officially licensed Marvel product that was mistakenly released to stores too early! Details: https://t.co/kKatIH7U4A pic.twitter.com/vZf58Bi8T8 – MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 13, 2021

Don’t Miss: New Photos On Set From Thor: Love And Thunder Show Wedding At The Door?

In social networks an image was circulated where the appearance of Jane Foster as Thor was allegedly shown, in addition to other details that could be included in the fourth film of the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Faced with these leaks on twitter, director Taika Waititi denied that this art is part of the official publicity of the film, even expressing that he did not like the appearance of this unofficial poster, since it would be something that he had done.

This is so bad that I kinda wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters. https://t.co/OnW7K2ubo3 – Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 12, 2021

“This (poster) is so bad I wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of the posters”.

Are you still filming Thor: Love and Thunder?

The main filming of Thor: Love and Thunder culminated last May, although some re-recordings of the tape have been made.

Let’s remember that this tape will be the framework for the Thor baton to pass from Odinson’s hands to Jane Foster, who in the comics becomes the Goddess of Thunder, but like Dr. Foster she is fighting cancer.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature a cast headed by Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as Vakyrie.

There will also be Chrs Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, Russel Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Don’t Miss: New Photos On Set From Thor: Love And Thunder Show Wedding At The Door?

Sources: MCU Direct / Twitter

Thor: The Devourer King arrived at SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

The prince is now a king. All Asgard bows before Thor, the God of Thunder. The Ten Kingdoms are at last at peace, but the skies above the Eternal Kingdom never remain clear for long.

Black Winter is coming, and to triumph in the face of this new threat, Thor will transform in an unexpected way!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Thor: The Devouring King, a volume by Donny Cates that you cannot miss.

Also being read:

A Grey’s Anatomy actor could be Thor in the MCU

Where do the names of the months of the year come from?

What do Chris Hemsworth’s kids think of their dad being Thor?

Why does Chris Hemsworth suffer to get into Thor’s shoes?

Mark Ruffalo mistakenly broadcasts part of new Thor movie