Does the PS5 need an HDMI 2.1? Cable, resolution and what you should know

Bandwidth

Any good standard in the world of connectivity tends to double the bandwidth of the previous generation. HDMI 2.0 failed to double the data throughput of its predecessor, HDMI 1.4 (18 Gbps versus 10.2 Gbps). However, HDMI 2.1 supports a data stream of up to 48 gigabits per second. This is 2.6 times more bandwidth than its predecessor, not getting to exist between both a proper generation.

Automatic Low Latency Mode (AALM)

The Smart tv they are not limited to simply displaying the signal they receive through the connector on the screen. They also process information to maximize vision quality, sharpness, and colors. Hence the importance of firmwares that are included in smart TVs, where the artificial intelligence algorithms that are responsible for the image processing.

But all this is interesting when we watch a series, a movie or any television program, but it is a nuisance to the time to play. The processing carried out by the television takes time, producing the phenomenon called “input lag”, which is basically a delay from when you press the button on your console’s remote until the action is reflected on the screen.

Almost all modern televisions have a low latency support, you just have to activate it in a Handbook. What AALM technology does is simply make the change for us automatically.

QFT or Quick Frame Transport

Another cool feature for gaming It is the QFT, which uses the HDMI cable itself to reduce the latency between the device that outputs the image and the screen. Lets win fluency, but the area in which this technology becomes interesting is in the area of virtual reality.

VRR or Variable Refresh Rate

The VRR or Variable Refresh Rate It allows camouflage frame-per-second variations that occur while we play. It is an interesting technology, but not exactly for desktop consoles. When we play, especially on PC, it often happens that a frame is not fully rendered by the graphics card just when it has to go out on the screen. Normally there is a small jerk (also called lag) or even there is a merge between several frames that fixes the situation a bit.

With VRR, the screen is able to wait for that frame, creating a feeling of fluidity. Still, on consoles like PlayStation 5, the framerate it is quite stable, and this particular technology needs a lot of device-screen rapport to work properly.

Color, dynamic range and sound enhancements

There are also improvements in HDMI in terms of support for color spaces, sound and the use of metadata to process the image on our televisions:

Expanded color spaces (BT.2020)

eARC, enhanced version of ARC for high resolution audio return

Using dynamic metadata for high dynamic range content

New Cable: Ultra High Speed ​​HDMI

The HDMI 2.1 standard is only supported with the new cable named Ultra High Speed ​​HDMI. It is the one that allows to support the new bandwidth. While HDMI 2.0 is limited to one resolution 4K and 60 frames per second u 8K to 30 fps, HDMI 2.1 supports a resolution of 1 without tousling0K at 120 fps. Come on, we have cable for a while.

However, some features of HDMI 2.1 are fully compatible with the HDMI 2.0 cable, such as eARC. It is only necessary that the PS5 and TV support HDMI 2.1. Here too there is a labeling problem on the part of technology. It would be easier for everyone if HDMI cables had the same name as the technology they support, starting from something as basic as that the standard has always been backward compatible.

PlayStation 5 and the HDMI 2.1 standard

According to directors of Sony itself, not necessary at the moment have a television with support HDMI 2.1 to get the most out of the PS5. It is somewhat surprising that they admit it themselves, since part of their business is also the sale of smart TVs.

The new generation has just begun, and HDMI 2.1 was already created at the time to more than meet the needs of the market for a long time. It is normal that PS5 or Xbox Series X are not able to use each and every one of the features that the new connector offers.

Ready for PlayStation 5

Sony also released a stamp, “Ready for PlayStation 5”, which allows you identify what are the ideal televisions to get a perfect experience with PS5. This seal also has a lot of marketing involved, and it is only included in 4K 120 Hz or 8K 60 Hz televisions, when in practice, we know that the PS5 is not a machine fully capable of moving those resolutions at the moment.

What should we look for in a television to play?

Whether you’re on PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, one of the most important features to look for is the HDR support. This characteristic notably marks the user experience from the console, but also when consuming any multimedia content.

Regarding the resolution, it is not at all necessary to exceed the 4K resolution if our goal is simply to play the Sony console. On the other hand, the panel technology it is a totally determining factor that will have a direct impact on your user experience. But here it should be your decision to choose one type of panel or another depending on the budget that you have set for yourself.

Finally, if the Smart TV that you have located meets all these requirements well and also supports HDMI 2.1… Then go ahead. You will not regret. If, on the other hand, it stays on HDMI 2.0, don’t panic, and don’t get obsessed with this connector, since today, it will not be a limiting factor when it comes to enjoying your video games on PlayStation 5.