The speed differences they are quite wide at these frequencies. For example, for 3.5 GHz, it is possible to theoretically reach figures around 1.5 Gbps depending on the operator. In the case of 700 MHz, the speed remains at a maximum theoretical 150 Mbps per cell.

Finding which frequencies our mobile is compatible with can be complicated, since the nomenclature of the frequencies can be difficult to understand. On websites like GSMArena we do not find the band in MHz, but rather by its nomenclature as established by the 3GPP . Thus, the frequencies in which we can receive 5G in Spain are the following:

In Spain, there are three bands dedicated exclusively to 5G: that of 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz . However, keep in mind that two more bands are being used: 1.8 and 2.1 GHz. These bands are currently used for 2G, 3G and 4G, but they can also be used for 5G thanks to Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) updating the antennas by firmware.

In the 700 MHz auction, there were three 5 MHz blocks, located between 738 and 753 MHz that they were not awarded. Those blocks correspond to the n67 band, which does not offer compatibility with any mobile phone at present. Therefore, the operators did not bid for them.

The main band where the largest new 5G deployment has been made is 3.5 GHz, although in the next three years the deployment in 700 MHz will also skyrocket to offer the widest possible 5G coverage. However, the band that is being used the most today is that of 2.1 GHz, where Movistar and Orange have prioritized the use of DSS to offer 5G NSA in them.

That way, if you have a mobile with a 5G modem, but it is not compatible with those bands, you may not be connecting to the 5G antennas. If for example you have n78 band compatibility, but not with n1 or n3 in 5G, and you don’t have coverage in n78, you won’t be able to use 5G until the new antennas are deployed.

There are hardly any 25 GHz compatible mobiles (n258)

With respect to 26 GHz, it has not been auctioned yet, but it will probably happen in the next few months. With it, speeds of several gigabits will be obtained, although in short distances of less than 1 km. However, it will be very useful in places such as stadiums or areas with a large influx of people, helping to avoid saturation and offering good speed even if there are many users connected to each access point.

In short, most recent mobiles will not have a problem when using all the 5G bands below 3.5 GHz. However, there are currently very few that support 26 GHz, also called mmWave. Therefore, if you buy a mobile now, you have to know that you are going to be “Limited” to 3.5 GHz as the fastest mobile frequency for 5G, since few mobiles (such as iPhone 13) are currently supported by this band. As for DSS, all high-end and mid-high-end mobiles launched since 2020 should have no problem.