The diet 5: 2 is one of the many types of intermittent fasting. Therefore, it is expected that its effects are more or less the same as in the rest of its variants. In other words, it can bring certain benefits for the weightloss. There are even those who point out that it can protect against certain diseases, but the truth is that more information is needed to fully understand the mechanisms. The fact is that, even though similar results should be expected, a new study published in PLOS ONE by scientists from the Queen Mary University of London points out that it can be a particularly advantageous diet, because it is very attractive to those who practice it.

The truth is that it is very important that a diet is attractive so that it generates adhesion and, therefore, results are obtained. However, neither this nor any other has magical results. So how should we take the conclusions of this study?

To find out, in Hypertextual we have contacted Esteban Picón, dietitian-nutritionist of the CoDiNuCoVa. And this is what he told us about that new study about the diet 5: 2.

What is the 5: 2 diet?

Before starting to comment on this latest study, it is important to be clear about what the 5: 2 diet is. Like any other kind of intermittent fasting, consists of interspersing periods with a normal diet with others of calorie restriction. Generally, the title indicates how long each of these periods will last. For example, on the 16/8 diet you spend 16 hours fasting and 8 hours eating.

In the case of the 5: 2 diet, on the other hand, we are not talking about hours, but days. And, in addition, the longest period is the feeding period, not the fasting period. “They are made five days no diet and during two non-consecutive days, for example Wednesday and Saturday, very few calories are consumed (500 kcal / day) or they fast ”, explains Picón. “Depending on how long we go without eating, we can talk about 12-hour, 16-hour, or 24-hour fast. On the 5: 2 diet, the 24-hour fast is performed twice a week ”.

The results of the study

With this clear, we can move on to the study. In it they participated 300 obese adults, which were randomly assigned to one of the three groups that participated in the research.

Those who fell into the first received basic nutritional tips to lose weight. For example, they were informed in a single session about the most suitable servings and given advice not to snack between meals. Those in the next group, dubbed the self-help group, also received a single session, but aimed at learning about the 5: 2 diet. They were given information brochures and some links to expand information. But once they got out of there, no more help was given.

Finally, those in the third group also received information about the diet 5: 2, but in a different way. They were told what this type of intermittent fasting consists of, with advice and documentation as in the second group. The difference was that during six weeks had access to group support sessions where they could share their progress, discuss their experiences, and ask questions of advisers.

All of them were followed for one year, after which the results were reviewed. In general they had all lost weight, but to a different extent. For example, him fifteen% of participants in group 1 lost at least 5% of their body weight, while in the second group a 18% of the participants and, in the third, a 28%.

It is clear that the 5: 2 diet was beneficial for weight loss, but especially in those who had been able to share their impressions and ask questions. Funny, because this diet is no better for weight loss than other types of intermittent fasting or other diets. However, the psychologists who participated in the study believe that it has the advantage of being very atractiveHence, it was easier for volunteers to follow it. Furthermore, a much higher percentage of them than those in group 1 stated that I would recommend it to someone else.

Now, why is she so attractive? And above all, to what extent is this good? For Picón, its appeal is due to the fact that “this eating pattern is easy to follow in the short term because the person does not have the feeling of being on a diet, they simply have to apply simple dietary advice five days a week and the other two days to fast drinking only water or coffee ”.

But this appeal leads to a great initial acceptance. What happens next is another question. “In the short term, it is easy to maintain, since the person is highly motivated because the benefits are quick to achieve and highly visible (looser clothing, waist circumference is reduced, etc.). “However, in the medium and long term, the 5: 2 diet will surely be abandoned and a rebound effect that makes you return to the starting weight or even go up some extra kilo”.

Beyond the 5: 2 diet and intermittent fasting

It is important to note that this study focuses on showing the acceptance of people with obesity to the 5: 2 diet, compared to very basic advice. It does not compare to other dietsnot even with other types of intermittent fasting. Therefore, we cannot assure you that this particular option is a panacea.

In addition, we should not only talk about food. It is clear that to lose weight you have to decrease calories, but they should not only be reduced in the diet. It is also important to burn them. “The 5: 2 diet only refers to the distribution of meals (kilocalories) throughout the week ”, says the nutritionist consulted by this medium. “However, weight loss is a very complex physiological process and must be accompanied by lifestyle modifications beyond food, such as physical exercise or improve the relationship with food through Psychological Support”.

Regarding the latter, remember that the group that obtained the best results in the study was the third, since they had the advice of a specialist.

The social networks They have changed the world we live in. They have many advantages, but they also expose us to a constant barrage of information that is not always true or beneficial. With the case of diets, for example, it is not uncommon to see influencers without any training recommending following the routine they supposedly followed them to get their statuesque bodies. These are often mindless diets, such as baby food, that are not only useless in the long run. They can also be very dangerous to health.

But even those that have shown certain benefits, such as intermittent fasting or, more specifically, the 5: 2 diet, can be dangerous if we do not have the guidelines of a professional. The network is full of tips to carry them out and they are not always adequate.

For this reason, Picón recommends doing it always with the help of a dietitian-nutritionist:

“The problem with following this type of diet without professional advice is that you have no control over the amount of calories or the nutrients that you are consuming throughout the week. Consequently, nutritional deficiencies could appear that would weaken our immune system and considerably increase the probability of getting sick. For this reason, it is very important to combine the 5: 2 diet with healthy dietary advice such as not drinking sugary soft drinks or eating more fruits and vegetables ”. Esteban Picón, dietician-nutritionist

Finally, as with any other diet, this one is not recommended for anyone with a Eating Disorder, especially without professional advice. But that is not all. Picón recalls that in those diseases in which medication may be influenced by diet, as is the case with diabetesDiets such as intermittent fasting should not be followed either.

Ultimately, this is a useful diet, yes, but no more so than other intermittent fasting options. In any case, the important thing, more than talking about diets, is learning to eat. Must change our habits and make them healthier. Those habits include eating, but there are also pillars as important as physical activity.

In which the study that we comment on in this article is very right is the importance of making those habits attractive. And, for this, the nutritionist we have asked considers that they should be proposed “simple recipes with healthy foods, which are also local and seasonal so that they are tastier, cheaper and easier to find in our environment ”. Thus, in addition, we not only take care of ourselves, we also reduce our carbon footprint and protect the environment. They are all advantages.