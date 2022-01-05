In addition to the predetermined aspect that current software solutions must offer us, their customization capacity must be high.

To carry out basic design and editing tasks, the truth is that we can achieve it with a fairly low effort. But the moment we start demanding more professional and advanced results, the complexity of Adobe Photoshop increases significantly. As we mentioned before, in these times, most users not only show interest in the functional section of their programs. At the same time, the interface that proposes us to work on a day-to-day basis .

This is a program that we don’t need to introduce you to, since most of you have probably either used it or heard of it. It is the most important photo editor in the world, or at least the most popular and used. It is focused on both first-time users in this type of task, as well as the most professional and demanding. Of course, to get the most out of this solution, the experience we have with it will depend a lot, as well as how much we want delve into the available functions .

Activate this Photoshop function to take care of your eyesight

The characteristics that at the moment we find in many applications focused on take care of our sight. This type of precaution is especially extensible if we use our computer and its screen for many hours. The same happens in low light conditions, which are the moments where our eyes can suffer plus.

To avoid greater evils related to our eyesight in the future, many developers are implementing the so-called dark mode in their projects. In fact, most users already use this display mode at all times as it is more comfortable. In the event that you use Photoshop in these described conditions or simply want to change its interface to a less harmful aspect, we are going to change its configuration for it.

Specifically what we are going to do here is change the display mode of the editing program’s full interface of photos in seconds. In this way, we manage to dim the application’s luminosity and take care of our eyes to a great extent, especially if we spend many hours in front of Photoshop. To achieve this, the first thing we do is start the application in a conventional way and then we go to the Edit / Preferences / General menu. Here we find different parameters related to the appearance of the editor.

In fact, in the upper part of the window we will see the four color themes available right now for use in Adobe’s solution. At this point you we recommend marking and using the one on the far left, that is, the darkest subject. At that moment you will see how the general appearance of the application changes and it will surely be more comfortable for you to work with it.