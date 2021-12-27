The photographic editing sector is full of applications of all kinds that help us in these tasks. We find paid software solutions, others are free, there are more complete ones, and others are simpler. With everything and with this, if we have to mention a leader in this type of work, there is no doubt that this is Adobe photoshop.
Despite being a commercial solution that we have to pay for, for years this program has spread throughout the world, being a benchmark in photo editing. Here we talk about a valid program for both professional users in these struggles, as for those who are just starting out. Of course, what we must bear in mind is that to get the most out of this program we need to have advanced knowledge of it.
It must be taken into account that over the years it has not stopped growing and offering increasingly advanced functions and features. At the same time and in parallel, its developers try to make things easier for those who do not have enough knowledge. The artificial intelligence of Adobe Sensei that presents us by default serves as a clear example of all this. Of course, Photoshop also allows us to customize its operation and interface to adapt the application to our needs.
Another of the sections that we must take into consideration is that this software is sometimes quite demanding. This is something that is especially evident in older computers or somewhat limited in terms of specifications. In fact, if we have low amount of RAM, we may run into operational problems.
Use scratch disks in Photoshop
In case that let’s work with high resolution photos and weight, these problems can be noticeably aggravated. With everything and with it, as it is usual in this type of applications, we have some adjustments to improve this. The powerful program that Adobe offers us could not be less, so if we have problems working with large images, try to carry out this change.
For all this that we tell you, the first thing we must do is open the program in a conventional way and access its main interface. We already told you before that we must enter the configuration of the application as such. We can do this through the menu option Edit / Preferences. Here we will find different sections related to the customization of this Adobe application included in a drop-down list.
In it, which appears on the screen, we will see a section called Scratch disks, which is the one that interests us in this case. Next, a window will appear with the drives installed on the computer. By default Photoshop uses the main disk where we have the program installed as the virtual memory unit.
But to improve the performance of the application when we work with large content, this is something we can change. For example, in the event that we have a faster disk drive or with more space available, we should mark it. We also have the possibility of select multiple hard drives in order to increase this virtual memory and free up RAM if necessary.