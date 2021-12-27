Despite being a commercial solution that we have to pay for, for years this program has spread throughout the world, being a benchmark in photo editing. Here we talk about a valid program for both professional users in these struggles, as for those who are just starting out. Of course, what we must bear in mind is that to get the most out of this program we need to have advanced knowledge of it.

It must be taken into account that over the years it has not stopped growing and offering increasingly advanced functions and features. At the same time and in parallel, its developers try to make things easier for those who do not have enough knowledge. The artificial intelligence of Adobe Sensei that presents us by default serves as a clear example of all this. Of course, Photoshop also allows us to customize its operation and interface to adapt the application to our needs.

Another of the sections that we must take into consideration is that this software is sometimes quite demanding. This is something that is especially evident in older computers or somewhat limited in terms of specifications. In fact, if we have low amount of RAM, we may run into operational problems.