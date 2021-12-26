The batman, is already one of the most anticipated films, since the version of Matt Reeves with his production, will seek to convince with a new version of the superhero played by actor Robert Pattinson.

The Batman is planned to premiere in March 2022 and will gather a large number of stars, where we can find well-known names such as Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Barry Keoghan.

And is that the first installment of said film will only be released, which is why it has not been said publicly that it is a trilogy.

But that is not enough reason for the actor, who will be the protagonist and central point during this adventure, to mention to his fans when talking about how he would like to develop this character in more feature films.

This only tells us that said actor is confident in the quality of the interpretation that he has developed throughout this film.

And as we think you can remember, at the time it was announced that Pattinson would be in charge of bringing Batman to life, the followers of Dc comics They seemed to disagree.

However, based on some infiltrated shots and with the passage of time this has been gradually accepted, so much so that it is already considered a very promising project.

Reason for which, the actor is feeling encouraged and somewhat confident that the film will be a success, and therefore will have sequels, and that encouraged him to make such statements, as he is already thinking about how to develop the character in the future:

“I made a kind of map of how Bruce’s psychology would grow in 2 more movies. I would love to do it”said the actor.

More we think that before making plans, Pattinson, you should pay more attention to what the director Matt reeves He has mentioned before, that he sees the film as an exciting project, one that seeks to leave a mark, rather than simply helping the entry of a series of sequels.

It remains for us to wait for the delivery date to arrive, to see if The batman becomes a success, which will allow or not their managers to decide whether to create more films in the future.