Every vehicle must be insured to legally circulate, but that does not necessarily imply that all drivers who use it are included in the insurance policy. Let’s remember what the law says.

It is very common for a new driver who has just obtained a driving license to use their parents’ car to enjoy their first kilometers of independence in terms of mobility.

Not all families can afford one more car and, therefore, young people with a new driving license they often use the family vehicle to get around and accumulate experience behind the wheel. But what happens if a new driver has an accident with their parents’ car, will they be covered? In the following lines we will clarify all doubts.

Who can drive an insured car

To answer this question, we must first differentiate between two types of insurance or, rather, coverage included in them.

The law obliges to contract the mandatory driver’s liability insuranceTherefore, every policy includes this type of coverage, regardless of whether it is “third party” or “full risk” insurance.

The compulsory driver’s liability insurance covers damage caused to a third party

Therefore, all insurance will have a policy that will cover damages caused by the driver of the vehicle to a third partyregardless of your age or the length of the driver’s license. This means that, based on this mandatory insurance, the insurer must pay damages caused to third parties by any driver up to the limit of 70 million euros per claim for the victims and 15 million euros per claim for property damage.

The insurer will only be exonerated from this payment obligation if the damage caused by the aforementioned driver was due to a malicious conduct or driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages or toxic drugs, narcotics or psychotropic substances. Also, in the case of driving the vehicle by someone who lacks a driving license.

Damages to our vehicle will be covered only if the event is included in the insurance policy contracted – Unsplash

In practice, in such circumstances the insurance company will pay the injured parties, but subsequently hold the driver or owner of the vehicle responsible insured to recover said money.

However, it is very likely that the insurance contracted includes more coverage than those strictly mandatory by law, which are called voluntary coverage. And that’s where each company sets its own conditions.

Does insurance cover me if I drive someone else’s car?

As we have advanced, any damage that is not covered by the mandatory civil liability insurance may be assumed by the company based on the clauses included in the contracted policy.

Therefore, when the vehicle is driven by a person who is not included in the insurance, It will be at the discretion of the company determine if the driver meets the requirements specified in the policy.

Generally, a minimum age and a minimum period of experience behind the wheel are established as a filter, which in many cases is 25 years and two years old driving license. It is also common for any driver with more experience or age than the insurance holder to be covered.

However, this depends on each company and, therefore, what we must do is check the conditions or even communicate to the insurer the identity of the regular or occasional drivers of the vehicle in question.

Does the insurance cover in the event of an accident between family members?

This is one of the most common exclusions that we can find in insurance policies for thus avoid fraud. Therefore, the most normal thing is that if we have an accident in which the opposite car belongs to a relative, the insurance will not take care of the damages.

In general, the third degree of consanguinity It is the limit established by the insurance companies and it may be the case that even in an accident with neighbors or co-workers the insurer is reluctant to take charge.

In cases like these, it may happen that a claim has to be filed with the client ombudsman or the insured, although we will have few options to achieve a satisfactory result.