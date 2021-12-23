After companies such as Unilever and Colgate developed studies that affirm that the cetylpyridinium chloride, or CPC present in some mouthwashes could reduce Covid-19 particles in people, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) responds.

“Theoretically it would be possible but to affirm it, controlled clinical trials have to be done and they have not been done,” the company has done it in vitro and what you see in the test tube is very different from what can happen in reality“, Explained María De Lourdes García García, specialist in Infectious Diseases and Applied Epidemiology, with a master’s and doctorate in Medical Sciences from UNAM.

The specialist specified that this procedure would be useful for Covid-19 patients requiring urgent dental interventionIt is expected that gargling with the antiseptic would decrease the concentration of the virus in saliva and reduce the risk of contagion for the dentist, however, it is not a guarantee.

“There is not enough evidence to make a strong recommendation or ask SARS-CoV-2 patients to gargle with mouthwash and letting it be known that it will decrease the possibility of the healthcare provider getting it“, Reiterated García García in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

Similarly, the doctor added that in Mexico no research is being done on the effects of mouthwashes, since conducting this type of clinical trial is complicated.

“Logistically it would be a complicated study because it must be taken into account that the dentist may have been infected through the patient he saw or through another patient, on the street or at home, that is, it is not easy to do this type of study, “added the UNAM specialist.

Finally, ruled out that antiseptics serve to cure the patient with Covid-19, but it would be as an additional measure for dentists, which will depend on the patient’s viral load, since if the patient has a high SARS-CoV-2 load, the antiseptic in the mouthwash would be less effective.

