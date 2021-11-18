Does it really help you lose weight?

Tea is one of the most consumed infusions in the world along with coffee; and among these we find the Green Tea, of which we tell you their properties and benefits, just as if really helps lose weight.

The properties of green tea

Served as a green tea infusion (as well as other infusions) provides almost no calories to the body, unless sugar, honey or other caloric sweetener is added in high proportions.

In particular, green tea stands out for its high content of polyphenols with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect in the body, as well as with antiviral properties that could be useful against Covid-19.

Likewise, anticancer properties and it has been proven to help prevent this and other degenerative diseases by reducing the cellular damage that oxygen free radicals can cause.

Of course, it is an option with very high water content, which at the same time offers potassium and to a lesser extent sodium, favoring the hydration body, especially in the coldest months of the year.





The benefits of consuming green tea regularly

Green tea is an infusion with a low caloric intake and high hydrating power, which can contribute to reduce inflammation in the body and it is a good complement to physical exercise.

Most of the benefits of green tea are due to its high content of phenolic compounds with antioxidant activity in the human body.

In green tea particularly, we find epigallocatechin gallate, which in the body can raise metabolism and help us increase the basal caloric expenditure of each day.

Likewise, its consumption has been associated with lower body mass index and blood pressure and could also be beneficial for the control of metabolic diseases such as diabetes, dyslipidemia and cardiovascular diseases.

Other studies also demonstrate its anticancer properties by confirming that green tea can contribute to cancer prevention lung, breast, esophagus, stomach, liver and prostate, thus being a drink with valuable benefits due to its catechins with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Does it really help you lose weight?

Green tea intake has been associated with benefits for obesity control. Thus, a study conducted with green tea extract found reductions in body weight and waist circumference. However, taking green tea as an infusion could have more moderate and less significant effects.

However, it is known that the ingestion of green tea can raise the metabolic rate, thus helping us to increase the daily caloric expenditure. In addition, could promote fat burning in the body and produces positive changes at the metabolic level that contribute to the oxidation of fats.

On the other hand, green tea can increase the positive effects of physical exercise, contributing to the reduction of body weight, body mass index and the percentage of fat, especially visceral fat, that training can produce.

In conclusion, green tea can benefit us at a metabolic level and be of helps to lose weight but is not a miracle food which by itself only favors weight loss but, on the contrary, must be included in the framework of a healthy and hypocaloric diet as well as, accompanied by regular physical exercise to obtain all the aforementioned benefits.

In Vitónica | What Science Says About Green Tea, Weight, And Body Fat

Image | Unsplash, Pexels and Jumpstory