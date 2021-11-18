The wheel of time is the great bet of Amazon Prime Video. This new series It will premiere this Friday, November 19, and is already beginning to compare with the Queen from recent series: Game of Thrones, based on the unfinished saga of George RR Martin. On Hypertextual we have had access to the first three episodes of The wheel of time. From what we can tell you, without gutting the story too much, how it is alike and how it differs from Game of Thrones, the star of the catalog of HBO Max.

But before entering the matter, several things must be clarified. First, The wheel of time (The Wheel of Time or WofT) was written by Robert Jordan. Although due to his death, the last books were in the hands of Brandon Sanderson, a fantasy author who at that time was beginning to emerge and who is now one of the references of the literature of this genre with the creation of his particular universe, the Cosmere.

We are not here to talk about Sanderson, but we are here to talk about Jordan and George RR Martin. In fact, Martin has acknowledged that The wheel of time it was a saga that inspired him for to write Game of Thrones. Moreover, although at first glance it may not seem like it, they have things in common. But let’s go little by little.

Similar to ‘Game of Thrones’

The role of women. Daenerys Targaryen until practically the end and Sansa Stark are the two most relevant women of Game of Thrones. Cersei was also very important in the development of the story. Although there are many other female characters who have had more or less weight in the plot. Some better treated than others, too. On The wheel of time magic falls on women: they are the only ones capable of using it. At least for now.

The Wolves. With three episodes seen, it cannot be certain, but the fact that wolves appear attracts attention. While in Game of Thrones They find a wolf for each Stark, in The wheel of time the wolves stalk one of the main characters: but what do they want from him? Will it be important to the plot? We still cannot be sure.

Scenery. The backgrounds of the two series are spectacular. While Game of Thrones he searched for locations around the world, even in Spain; in the case of The wheel of time practically everything has been recorded in Prague.

Will there be a dragon? With only three episodes of the series it cannot be affirmed; but the reborn dragon is spoken of repeatedly as a figure that could defeat the Dark One. We do not know if it is a literal or metaphorical dragon, but hopefully we see some of the protagonists turning into this fantastic creature in the series.

Beasts Actually this similarity is, rather, with The Lord of the rings (See now the complete trilogy) by JRR Tolkien. In the first chapter of The wheel of time we meet the Trollocs, humanoid beasts with the face of boars. They are allied with the Dark One; so they are very similar to orcs.

Differences with ‘Game of Thrones’

Lthe wheel of time. The plot is the big difference between the two stories. Always talking about what appears in the first three episodes, of course. And it is that the story created by Robert Jordan has little to do with that of George RR Martin. In this story we meet four young people (one of them a woman) whose lives change overnight: anyone could be the reborn dragon. As far as we know, the religion of these novels suggests that all people are reborn after passing through The Wheel of Time. And it seems to be real because an ancient hero has been reborn and his return may mean the destruction or salvation of humanity.

‘The wheel of time’ has a budget of 10 million dollars per episode in this first season while that of ‘Game of Thrones’ was at 6 million dollars per episode in its initial season

Budget. Comparing both series is difficult. Because the initial budget for Game of Thrones was less than it had at the end. And is that if a series is successful and needs it, increasing investment in it is justified. In fact, in the first season of the series based on Martin’s books, it had a budget of 6 million dollars (around 5 million euros at the current exchange rate) per episode; but towards the end it was 15 million dollars (more than thirteen million euros) for each chapter. However, although The wheel of time it does not reach that final budget; Prime Video’s initial investment has been high: each episode has cost 10 million dollars (almost 9 million euros).

Political intrigues. On The wheel of time, at least in the first season, it is possible that the political intrigues that were so liked in Game of Thrones do not exist. Of course, to the unconditional followers of The Lord of the rings it is very possible that you will love this series since it is also presented as an adventure.

The magic. On The wheel of time we will see a lot of magic, although at no time is it spoken of in these terms. In fact, there is talk of channeling the source. Women can do it while men have not been able to access it for a long time because they go crazy. However, one of the protagonists could be the person who returns the source of power to men. As we can see, in this story magic is a very important part of the plot; not to say the most important. On the other hand, in Game of Thrones magic exists, but it is not given so much importance.

Will ‘The Wheel of Time’ triumph?

‘The Wheel of Time’ can be seen starting Friday, November 19, on Prime Video. Three episodes will be released first and the rest will be uploaded to the streaming platform every Friday

This first batch of episodes will be eight chapters of about an hour. This Friday, November 19, the first three will be released. After, one will be released every Friday until December 24. This decision to air the first three episodes is a success because, although it hooks from the first moment, it takes more time for the characters to matter enough to you to be biting your nails until the following week. In addition, as a good series worth its salt, it handles the cliffhanger.

Luckily for fans of the books, the series already has a second season confirmed. However, 14 books cannot be counted in just two seasons; so it is expected that, if successful, several more will be shot. The economic bet of the platform streaming it is strong, as we have already seen; so fans hope it means there will be more seasons. It could be between six and eight; but at the moment nothing has been confirmed.

In short, although it has things that may remind us of Game of Thrones; The truth is that they are very different stories. However, those who like fantasy stories, such as Martin’s or Tolkien’s, may enjoy the series that Prime Video has prepared about Jordan’s books.