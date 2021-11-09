As many of you already know, a few months ago, Nvidia GeForce Now leaked an interesting list where they appeared new Xbox exclusive games and new third party, among which was a new Batman Arkham Insurgency, which would be a continuation of the events that occurred in Arkham Knight. We know that this last game closes very well, but after hearing so many rumors, anything could end up happening.

Although, years ago it was rumored that the Arkham series would receive a sequel, but the latest rumors indicated that said Batman game developed by Warner Bros Games Montreal was finally canceled, although everything has been reactivated with the leaked Arkham Insurgency. So now, as the Twitter accounts have shared ArkhamVideos, these could be the first images (concept arts) of the canceled Batman game, which was codenamed “Project Sabbath” and was to star Damian Wayne.

Images emerge of a canceled Batman game with a gloomy touch

These are not concept arts for an upcoming Batman movie, they were made for a game that was long ago canceled. I had a great time with them.

These conceptual arts have been published by the artist Goran bukvic via artstation, showing the first designs of Damian and Bruce Wayne’s Batman suits, from the supposed WB Games Montreal’s canceled sequel to Arkham Knight. In addition, we can also observe the first designs of the Batmoto. At the moment everything is quite doubtful about the future of the Batman Arkham games. Although it seems that the story has ended, Warner Bros could surprise us one day.