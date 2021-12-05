At the end of October of this year, Xiaomi surprised us all by officially presenting the new Redmi Smart Band Pro, a smart bracelet really similar in concept to what we already had with the popular Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, but with a completely new aesthetic.

But the key question is whether or not this aesthetic redesign is enough to justify the purchase of this new Redmi variant over Xiaomi’s. Thus, In this post we are going to show you in detail what are the differences that we have between one and the other to help you know which is the most suitable for each case.

Redmi Smart Band Pro and Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, feature comparison

XIAOMI REDMI SMART BAND PRO XIAOMI MI SMART BAND 6 SCREEN AMOLED 1.47 inches

450 nits of brightness

194 × 368 pixels 1.56-inch AMOLED

Resolution 152 x 486 pixels

450 nits DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 42.05 x 24.45 x 10.15mm

15 grams 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7 mm

12.8 grams SENSORS Heart rate

Blood oxygen

3-axis accelerometer

3-axis gyroscope Heart rate

Blood oxygen

3-axis accelerometer

3-axis gyroscope WATERPROOF 5 ATM 5 ATM AUTONOMY 200 mAh

Up to 14 days of typical use 125 mAh

Up to 14 days of typical use CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth Bluetooth COMPATIBILITY iOS and Android iOS and Android OTHERS 110 sports

Light sensor for automatic brightness

Automatic recognition of up to three activities

Musical control

Remote camera shutter

Strava and Apple Health compatibility 30 sports

Light sensor for automatic brightness

Automatic recognition of up to three activities

Musical control

Remote camera shutter

Strava and Apple Health compatibility PRICE 49.99 euros 44.99 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro – Activity Tracker with 1.47 ”AMOLED Screen, more than 110 Training Modes, heart rate monitoring, up to 14 days of battery life

Mi Smart Band 6 1.56 Full Screen Amoled 30 Training Modes * SpO2 Monitor * Water Resistant up to 50 m * Application Connection Mi Wear and Mi fit

Does the Redmi Smart Band Pro have the design that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 should have?

Undoubtedly, this is one of the debates that has circulated the most on the network since the official launch of the new Redmi Smart Band Pro, and it is that the design that this smart bracelet has adopted is the one that, in principle, expected for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.





In itself, the truth is that both products are relatively similar, with a similar-looking strap and in general a virtually identical build feel finished in plastic that throws good feelings.

We will find the biggest difference in the format of both screens. In the case of Mi Smart Band 6 we find a fairly narrow panel of 1.56 inches and resolution of 152 x 486 pixels, while on the side of the Redmi Smart Band Pro we have a slightly smaller screen of 1.47 inches and 194 × 368 pixel resolution, both AMOLED and with a maximum brightness of 450 nits.





Although the size is smaller in the case of the Redmi, given the shape of this screen We will be able to view the content in a much more comfortable way with respect to the Xiaomi, since we see the interface with much wider width and even the letter that is reproduced itself is larger. This is the clear advantage of one over the other, although We must also bear in mind that the Xiaomi is more suitable for thinner wrists.

Also, despite looking quite similar, the straps on both Smart Bands are not exactly the same. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 presents a capsule format where the tablet is embedded within the strap itself, while the Redmi uses a button anchoring system, in both cases, proprietary mechanisms with their corresponding positive and negative points.





As for the rest of the details, in fact both products are really similar: same theoretical autonomy of up to 14 days of use, heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, Android and iOS compatibility, resistance up to 5 ATM, and so on.

Although, yes, we have a couple of key details that you should know:





The Redmi Smart Band Pro is capable of registering up to 110 sports modes for the only 30 that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 can

Both can use Xiaomi Wear, but only the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 can be synchronized with the Mi Fit app, a curious detail in case you feel more comfortable with one or another application

Is it worth spending more and going for the Redmi Smart Band Pro?





Well, we come to the always controversial aspect of price. You should know that there is a slight difference between the two in economic terms and that is that, while the Redmi Smart Band Pro can be obtained with an official price of 49.99 euros, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is five euros cheaper, staying at an official price of 44.99 euros.

However, Is that extra outlay of five euros worth it? Well, we think that here we must differentiate two cases to be able to answer that question:

Do you have a Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 and are you thinking of switching to the Redmi Smart Band Pro? Here, we honestly think that it is not worth it since they are two very similar devices so, unless the subject of the screen is something key for your daily use, we think it is not worth it. You don’t have either of these two products and you don’t know which one to buy? Well, here, we think it is worth spending that extra and going for the Redmi Smart Band Pro since it is somewhat better worked, being able to access extra functions such as its screen or different aspects of its interface that make it stand out from its rival.

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro – Activity Tracker with 1.47 ”AMOLED Screen, more than 110 Training Modes, heart rate monitoring, up to 14 days of battery life