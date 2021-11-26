There is a question about what happened to Ikaris, one of the most powerful Eternals and now the screenwriter of the film has already solved it.

Attention SPOILERS. They showed us a lot of new characters in the movie, but not all of them survived to the end of the story. That’s why the scriptwriter Kaz firpo, has wanted to resolve the doubt about what actually happens to Ikaris from The Eternals (Richard Madden). Since the last time we see him he decides to go towards the sun to end his life for betraying his own.

“What is the melting point of Los Eternos? How long does it take to literally melt an Eternal robot? Kaz Firpo said. “For what it’s worth… yeah, it was always like that. He can’t bear to face his family after what he’s done, what he realizes. “

“I don’t think Ikaris even thinks he’s wrong. I think he regrets a lot. He is very sorry. I think he regrets the way he lived his entire life on this planet, and that’s a huge burden to carry. So really, that act is basically saying: I made a mistake, but I can’t face my family and I can’t go on living.

“It started out as an exile that I think, over the course of filming, really turned into something that needed to be final. It really is a time to say: It is sacrifice. It’s like saying: I can’t serve The Eternals. If I cannot serve the Celestials, and I cannot be with my family, then I choose this third option, which for him really is oblivion. So yeah, he’s dead. “

In the future of Marvel Studios they will be important.

Even if we never see Ikaris from Richard Madden, Ajak from Salma Hayek, Gilgamesh from Ma Dong-seok already Sprite from Lia mchugh, the rest of the heroes will be in The Eternals 2, since some of them have been captured by Los Celestiales to be judged, while the rest intend to rescue them.

The movie of The Eternals is currently in theaters, while the rest of the installments of Marvel studios are available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.