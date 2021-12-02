With the number of events that take place in a saga as extensive as that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which already has five television series up to Hawk Eye and, shortly with Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jonathan Igla, Jon Watts, 2021), no less than twenty-seven feature films since 2008, it seems most sensible for the authors of their narrative structure to worry about clear the timeline of all his superhero adventures.

The fourth phase —With permission from Steven Spielberg — the franchise has a diversified timeline. The mind-blowing facts of WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021) occur two weeks after Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019), in 2023; those of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Malcolm Spellman, 2021), six months later, between April and May 2024; and those of Loki (Michael Waldron, since 2021), by its premise, outside of the calendars.

About Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021), her adventure takes place in the middle of that of Captain America: Civil War (Russo Brothers, 2016); those of What would happen if…? (AC Bradley, since 2021), at different times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; that of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings (Destin Daniel Cretton, 2021), between March and April 2024; those of Eternals (Chloé Zhao, 2021), at different times, but the last one is at the end of 2023.

‘Spider-Man: No way home’, before ‘Hawkeye’

Although Rhys Thomas (Comrade Detective), director of half of the chapters that make up Hawk Eye, has affirmed that his incidents are located two years from the events of Avengers: Endgame, I really should have said they were passing in the second year after them. Because the link between Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton (The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford) and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop (Dickinson) is forged on Christmas 2024.

In the episode “Echoes” (1×03), we see an undamaged poster about Chinese New Year 2025, which begins in February, so he announces it. And, if Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (Cherry) had to deal with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio move (Brokeback Mountain) on Spider-Man: Far From Home between June and July 2024 and, during Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2019, 2021), he has to face the consequences of that and that the world knows his identity, it must happen between July and December 2024, before Hawk Eye.

The doubts about the lack of references to the mess of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange

If so, it is striking that there is a scene about the Chitauri attack with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki (Kong: Skull Island) to the front in The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012) to the same New York and that there are references to the sacrifices of Avengers: Endgame but wow none so far to the chicken that we know that rides in the city during Spider-Man: No Way Home, with all those villains of the Multiverse doing their thing.

However, it is perhaps understandable if we consider that what personally influences the two protagonists, the aforementioned Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, are the tragedies of the other two films and not the mess of Peter Parker and Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock). And furthermore, just as they are provoked by a spell that goes bad, maybe they will solve it and get New York to stay as if it had not happened absolutely nothing.

