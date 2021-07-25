In recent races, there have been numerous penalties for the consequences of various incidents on the track, something that has caused much controversy and that worries some drivers.

In recent times, especially in the Austrian Grand Prix and Great Britain, several incidents have been sanctioned by the stewards in the face of what many consider the normal consequence of a dispute for position on the track.

This is the case of the sanctions against Sergio Pérez and Lando Norris at the Red Bull Ring or those imposed on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Silverstone, among others. Something that the British Williams driver believes can alter the way drivers compete.

“Hard fought races are good for fans and even drivers”

“It was one of those first-round incidents, really. Many things happened. There was no bad intention, I wasn’t trying to corner him or anything. They tell us that the consequence of an action is never taken into account. I felt that in this case it was. But I respect the decision, they are the ones who make the rules ”, Russell began pointing out in relation to his incident with Carlos Sainz on English soil.

Chance or change of trend?

In recent years, teams and FIA They made the decision to apply a new way of refereeing the competition, leaving the pilots to fight more on the track and sanctioning only the maneuvers considered dangerous.

However, this year things seem to have changed and Russell fears that this could make the races less competitive.

“I think hard and fought races are good for the fans and even for the drivers. When there are so many penalties, the vision of the pilots on how to deal with them changes a bit. Nobody wants caution because it will not be entertaining for anyone, “he warns.

“None of us want sanctions to be handed out week after week. We have to understand their views on this. There are always fine margins on whether to sanction or not. Perhaps it is a coincidence that these last two races have had more penalties than normal, “concludes George Russell.