Although much of the anticipation surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is focused on the rumors about the alleged involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the latest trailers have other key details that we cannot ignore. The last one fans have discovered is related to Electro, and will surely open a topic of conversation that will remain active until next December 17, the day the film is released.

After releasing the second trailer last week, Marvel has been sharing other snippets to individually showcase the villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the moment five are confirmed: Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard and Electro. In the material starring the latter you can see a suit that, apparently, uses Iron Man technology. That is, from Stark Industries.

To be more precise, the trailer shows what appears to be an artifact very similar to the Arc Reactor. We are talking, of course, of a fundamental piece in the Iron Man suit, and that Tony Stark used throughout his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What will Electro use it for in Spider-Man: No Way Home? It may be the source of energy of his powers —Which are totally dependent on electricity.

Now, it is important to note that Marvel Studios has not confirmed – yet – that Electro relies on the inventions of Stark Industries. It is not ruled out that it is a simple coincidence, although we know that the multiverse, whose interference will be key in Spider-Man: No Way Home, opens the door to situations that are not abnormal —in the movie timeline. The finding, in principle, raises two questions. Electro stole Stark’s technology? Or even more interesting: Did the company support you to make that suit?

Without a doubt, they are questions that add more doubts to the narrative of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite having released two trailers and multiple teaserYes, at times it seems that we have no idea what Marvel has in store for us. However, there is little left until December 17, a date that will be marked in the history of entertainment. For better or worse…