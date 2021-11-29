The future, if it is announced beautiful, is usually embraced. As a laboratory of detail, companies and brands have become experts to understand the way in which the brain is wired and thus improve the messages and stimuli that can be sent to users.

At this point, many would raise torches accusing back-planning capitalist cynicism. Others would dig deeper to understand why we complain when there are functional findings of human nature that allow us to continue to understand the species.

A layer that operates more deeply in how the world and its phenomena are perceived and that impacts the way we respond in the digital realm, as in the analog, is Design.

Aspects such as continuity, closeness, perception, symmetry, similarity, definition and proximity were ingredients for the Gestalt school —as one of many avenues of approach and study— to decipher why we like what we like and how this impacts on consumption processes in daily life.

The choice of the color palette, fonts, visual weights, proportions and the blueprint In design architecture, it has proven to be decisive in the preference of messages for services and products, not only for its aesthetics, but for its functionality, organization, clarity and forcefulness.

The human being can determine the reliability of a person in 50 milliseconds. It takes us all that time to decide if the person is worth opening up, how compatible they can be, and how much information we could share with them. 40 of those 50 milliseconds belong to the image and the organization of visual structures that anticipate a valuable or risky interaction.

From the street to Html

The same number of milliseconds is used to determine whether a brand and its online communication is worth reading. Given that the brain processes visual language 60 thousand times faster than the written system, there is no doubt about the forcefulness or strategic contribution that Design provides.

The use of principles and rules of Design means that – like any organized system – elements are orchestrated to achieve a controlled impact on an audience that, consciously and unconsciously, appreciates and values ​​the structure, organization and aesthetics of a visual message.

But it’s not all about electrochemical impulses. The brain privileges the functional organization of content with the exclusive mission of processing and using it within the daily spectrum in decision-making. Translated into professional practice, if the care in organizing the visual message system is deepened, understanding the importance of an internal visual code and a brand strategy that relies on the principles of Design, the conscious and unconscious arguments to differentiate and achieve a conversion they will be much older.

Design … of behavior?

There is a current within Design that uses the academic foundations of the discipline to create products that attract audiences by stimulating emotions in order to create a preconfigured experience for the user. It is known as “Emotional Design.”

With the understanding, interaction and navigation of the world on account of emotions, relevant experiences are sought in surgical proportions by everyone in charge of making messages.

It makes you flip by showing that it exists. You change your address with a subtle display of its attributes. It embraces you with its features and details. So you promise whatever it takes to maintain a lasting relationship. It is not the story out of a bar, it is the so-called user journey in content design.

Its formula lies in knowing the interests and affinity points of the audiences and clarifying with precision the factors to increase curiosity about the product or service through a message.

According to Emotional Design, these types of emotional connections are built on three levels:

Visceral level

Behavioral level

Reflective level

Visceral design

These types of projects are designed to provoke an immediate reaction when exposed to the product or service for the first time. The accent is marked by aesthetics and perceived quality from the most primary elements: appearance and touch.

The visceral design is best explained as “I see it, I want it and it will look good on me.” In the late 1990s, when most companies were making pale gray computers, Apple offered not one but thirteen different colors.

Behavioral design

This subarea of ​​Design analyzes the usability, performance, functionalities, ease of navigation and, above all, the satisfaction of the demands and needs of the audiences.

It is best explained as “I can learn it, master it, it makes me look better, smarter, inspires a better version of me”. Sony’s Playstation console design team invests a great deal of time and budget in behavior-based design.

Thoughtful design

This aspect addresses the impact that the design will have on the life of the user after having used it with the subtle association of values. Reflective design deals with a rationalization of the product in which the consumer consciously observes the design and – after assessing its risks and benefits – decides to rationally join it. One way to sum it up is “I can tell stories about my use and that makes me feel better.” Tesla cars can serve as an example of thoughtful design. Starting from the category of electric cars, which positively impact the well-being of the planet, a Tesla car represents the epitome of “I drive this vehicle and it makes me feel good.”

There are anonymous sages who find the order of the universe on a seemingly harmless blank canvas. The elements to interpret a new reality are latent, as a table is set with the most meticulous of labels. Orchestrate the elements, calibrate intensities, sniff out distant tastes, and achieve functional impact – only these masters of the blank canvas cook it.

More than balance, dimension and variety, I feel that what they know how to do is know how to observe. Because the exercise matters once it is done with an immersive vocation and it is known that everything happens on the canvas: references crash and dance, puzzles are tested and elements gravitate to be mediated with this type of design rules.

It is the language of elegance and intelligence: it transcends superfluous sight and defines — perhaps unwittingly — the very notion of human expression.

