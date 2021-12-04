The Chilean government is reviewing legislation that allows crypto assets such as Bitcoin to be legally used as a means of payment.

The government has also been considering launching its own central bank digital currency.

Increasingly, crypto assets are positioning themselves better in Latin American countries. The most notable case so far is El Salvador, a country where Bitcoin was established as a national currency. However, other nations could be following in the footsteps of the territory ruled by Bukele.

This is the case of Chile, a long and narrow country that stretches along the western edge of Central America, a Latin American nation that could adopt Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Chile reviews legislation to legalize Bitcoin

About, The nation’s legislative branch is currently reviewing legislation that allows crypto assets such as Bitcoin to be legally used, basically as a means of payment, and in turn the Chilean government has been considering launching its own central bank digital currency..

At the beginning of last November, Karim Bianchi, member of the congress, exhibited a project which has the purpose of approving and regulating the use of so-called “digital gold” as well as other virtual currencies as a legal means of payment, within the borders of Chile. This initiative has already been authorized by Congress for discussion in the Economic and Development Commission.

If this law is passed, it could serve as a legal basis for future regulatory developments, such as banks that have the ability to provide crypto custody services.

Bitcoin as a payment method

It should be noted that the normative it is in short, since it only has four articles. However, in so little text, he goes straight to the point and bluntly, point out the need to regulate Bitcoin as a means of payment, thus allowing the crypto asset to be "valid in any transaction and in any competition that private physical or legal individuals need to do".

In addition to admitting Satoshi Nakamoto’s asset as a legitimate means of payment, the proposed law determines that the exchange rate of a Bitcoin It will be determined by free market mechanisms, in addition to indicating that prices may be expressed in Bitcoin in Chile, although it will also be mandatory to represent it in Chilean pesos.

In this regard, the founder of Blockchain Summit Latam and Blockchain Academy Chile, Cristobal Pereira, considers that said legislation is in the search of intensifying the dialogue on Bitcoin at a macro level.

"If it were a genuinely developed bill, the purpose would be to use the Nakamoto currency for individuals and businesses as a means of payment.", he indicated in an interview.

Although it might seem like a small unimportant step, the fact that Chile has begun to consider the possibility of including Bitcoin as well as other crypto assets in its national finances is undoubtedly relevant, especially considering the current environmental climate. financial institution and its reasonably conservationist economic institutions.

Also, this step is more relevant than it seems, especially when it is known that your neighboring country Bolivia, has opted for an action completely contrary to that of Chile, by ban the use of Bitcoin on its territory entirely.

Chilean "needs to" Bitcoin

However, the reality of a country must be viewed from an economic, political, social and cultural framework, so it is understandable that currently, chili is in a different position to other neighboring nations, since it sHis political and financial conditions are different from those of the region’s nations that have used digital assets in the face of weak economies.

To cite a few examples, Venezuela, The country led by Nicolás Maduro is submerged in a series of strict sanctions imposed by the United States, which has generated, among other factors, that the Central American nation has the highest inflation rate in the world.

Similarly, Argentina It is today the second worst economy in the region, while The Savior, that recognizes both the US dollar and Bitcoin as legal tender, so far has its own fiat currency, in addition to being in the crosshairs of various global financial organizations, after venturing to embrace Bitcoin.

In contrast, Cristóbal Pereira pointed out that:

“Chile currently has a stable economy, with established financial institutions and inflation within normal criteria“, so that “there would be little need for Bitcoin as a financial safe haven other than as a mere speculative asset".

