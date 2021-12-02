We have all complained at times about the typical neighbor who shares with us and with the rest of the building their moaning or screaming during orgasm. If you haven’t, maybe you are the neighbor everyone points to. And there are people for whom noise in sex is almost a necessity. Some even feel unable to orgasm if sex is not the right thing to do. loud enough.

This is a preference like any other, although it is true that at certain times and in certain places it is important cut yourself a little, so it does not affect the rest of others. But, putting civility aside, is there really an explanation for why noise in sex is so important to some people?

The truth is that there is. In fact there are several that depend on factors such as porn (to no one’s surprise) or communication preferences with the partner. But it will be better to see it in depth, for which in Hypertextual we have spoken with the psychologist, sexologist and sex educator Laura Marcilla.

Screams and moans in porn

Have you ever seen a porn movie where the actors have sex in silence? Okay, it’s pornography, it’s not supposed to be a reflection of reality. Have you ever seen it in a movie any other theme? Unless the actors are doing it on the sly, very noisy sex is generally shown, which usually ends with an explosive and seemingly very satisfying orgasm. Therefore, we can interpret that without moaning we will not enjoy so much.

“Both in the pornography like the hollywood movies generally the way they represent that a person has reached orgasm is by screaming and moaning, so we can create an association in our head that the more noise, the more pleasure ”, explains Marcilla. “Maybe that makes us believe that the other person is enjoying it a lot and that we find that more exciting.”

Both porn and Hollywood movies generally depict very loud orgasms

However, the psychologist points out that this can lead to two problems. On the one hand, that we make the wrong opposing association, thinking that if the other person does not scream, they are not enjoying it. Not everyone manifests pleasure through screaming or moaning, so the noise in sex does not necessarily have to be an indicator that you are enjoying yourself.

In addition, it clarifies that sometimes it can even indicate the opposite. “It may also be that someone is pretending because I want to finish fast”Recalls the expert. “If we focus on the orgasmic gap, the difference between the ease with which men and women reach orgasm in heterosexual relationships, we find that many women when they want to end a sexual relationship, but do not want to offend their partner, what they do is fake orgasm, usually with screams and moans ”.

The other reason why the concept of noise in sex that we learn from porn can be a problem is gender stereotypes that encloses. “Although both men and women or non-binary people may prefer to scream or not scream at any given moment, it does seem that certain types of sexual noises have been associated with the feminine due to porn,” says Marcilla. “The result is that we can find some people who do not find it exciting for a man to scream or who prefer that if he expresses himself in a loud way it is with grunts or more guttural noises. It is a shame that sometimes both men and women can be conditioned to express their pleasure in one way or not to do so freely because it is not the noise that we sometimes associate with pleasure in our gender ”.

Therefore, logically, we must react as the body asks us, without thinking about what we see in the movies. Because neither porn nor movies are exact representations of reality. In any case, it may be your noisy neighbor, but even then we are only dealing with a small portion of reality. Any option is valid, because each person is different and, of course, each way of enjoying a consensual sex so is it.

We Vibe Toys (Unsplash)

Noise in sex to improve communication

Communication in sex is essential. If we all liked the same thing, it would be very simple, but also boring. Like an instruction manual that can be studied. But we go back to that everyone has our likes and the normal thing is that, at first, our sexual partners do not know them.

However, communication does not always occur through dialogue. Sometimes, we can express what we like through screams and moans. “There are people who during sex do not feel comfortable establishing a dialogue with the other person,” explains the sexologist consulted by this medium. “So the moans, the screams, the breathing … can be a way of showing our partner if we like him or not and that the overall experience is more satisfactory.”

There are people who do not like to talk during sex, so they prefer to communicate by screaming and moaning

In fact, this not only helps us to teach what we like, it is also pleasant for the other person. It is something that is seen in the conclusions of a 2011 study, in which data was taken from 71 heterosexual, sexually active women, in several different contexts. It was found that they generally recognized reaching orgasm more easily during masturbation, both carried out by themselves and by their partner, or with the oral sex. However, the moans and screams were present in the rest of the practices as well, including vaginal penetrative sex. And the most curious part is that almost all of them reported that the majority of vocalizations were performed before and during male ejaculation. This indicates that, consciously or unconsciously, the pleasure of the other person can be managed through noise in sex.

Uninhibited to reach orgasm

The last reason that noise in sex can be so pleasant is that it helps us to become uninhibited. “During sex we let ourselves be carried away and certain behaviors that during the day we do not do often or are not well seen in certain contexts, such as yelling, can help us to vent.” Ultimately, it is a way of release the stress of the day to day and relax.

This is all very good. The problem is that in a few cases it is not about porn, communication or disinhibition. For some people the moans and noise in sex are vital to orgasm and it is difficult for them to enjoy if they must be silent. We return to the issue of civility. At certain times and in certain places we should not make noise and, therefore, it is important to have alternative solutions to be able to continue enjoying as well.

Unsplash

What should we do if the noise in sex becomes necessity?

Most people who enjoy noise more in sex can also have a pleasant relationship without screaming or moaning. But there are a few cases where this is not the case. “To a small percentage of people it can happen that they need to make noise, maybe because it is also the way he has of release breath and not have it contained or be hyperventilating, ”says Marcilla. “Then they may find it a bit more difficult for them to get to the same level of pleasure if they can’t make noise.”

Sometimes the solution may lie in learning to breathe during sex

What can they do then if they have no choice but to avoid the screams and moans? “They can vent that energy in some other way. For instance, grabbing the pillow or sheets or scratching or biting to the other person. Always with their consent, of course ”. Thus, that energy that cannot come out screaming is allowed to come out in another way. However, on certain occasions it may be necessary for a specialist to help them.

“You could work with these people if the difficulty they have to feel pleasure without making noise comes from their way of breathing. If so, we could work on that breathing and focus on learning to have a little more control over our sexual responses so that at a certain moment not being able to make noise is not an impediment to enjoying sexual intercourse ”. Laura Marcilla, sexologist

In short, the noise in sex is perhaps one of those stereotypes that porn has drilled into our brains. But also a way to release stress and communicate with our partner. That yes, that is not present does not mean that there is no pleasure. And that is one of the beautiful parts of sex. Which shows us that human beings are not automatons, that each one of us is unique and that each sexual relationship will be a new experience, different from the previous one. And for that it does not matter if it becomes noisy or totally silent.