Does Aspirin Help Plants Root?

It is surprising how many benefits acetylsalicylic acid has for your garden! Know its uses.

Last update: January 03, 2022

Using aspirin to root plants is a popular trick that is very effective and easy to apply. In this article we will explain what its benefits are and how you can start using this medicine in your garden.

Aspirin is known to be a useful and popular medicine for treating headaches and pain in general. Likewise, it is used to make masks or aesthetic treatments; for example, to control acne or dandruff.

In addition, it has use in crops, agriculture, gardening and ornamental floristry. In conclusion, this invention of Felix Hoffman of Bayer, produced in 1897, has become an essential part of modern life.

Why is acetylsalicylic acid good for plants?

Aspirin is made up of acetylsalicylic acid, a derivative of salicylic acid. The latter is a compound that plants produce when they are stressed and helps them cope with situations that cause them harm.

In this sense, aspirin is a compound very similar to that produced by the same plants. In this way, it acts to help strengthen the defenses and nutrients of vegetables, strengthening their immune system.

Salicylic acid participates in seed germination and cell growth. It is also part of the respiration of plants.

The Mexican Society of Soil Science conducted an experiment with wheat seedlings to determine the effect of acetylsalicylic acid on them. The results showed that the roots of the plants that had received said compound had favorable results regarding the fresh weight of the root and the height and weight of the total organic matter.

However, it should also be noted that there are some articles and academic publications that indicate that aspirin to root or strengthen plants does not have many results. For example, an investigation published in the scientific journal Mesoamerican agriculture, which analyzed the effect of salicylic acid in habanero pepper seedlings, concludes that this compound favored some characteristics, but did not significantly improve the quality of the seedlings.

Aspirins are common compounds in modern life and are used in a variety of settings.

How to use aspirin to root plants?

To make aspirin absorbed by plants and generate the desired effects, It is necessary to dilute it first in water. It is important to use one tablet for every liter of water. In excess it will not give good results.

Getting root cuttings is not always an easy task; especially because they are often weak. At this point, aspirin performs its main function, providing strength and resistance to the roots.

In addition, it stimulates the subsequent growth and prevents them from rotting or mold. For it you must immerse the roots for about 4 hours in the solution of water with aspirin.

If you are growing the cuttings in soil and they are already planted, you can also use aspirin to strengthen the roots. You just have to use the same liquid compound to water the plant. This process is recommended to be done every 3 months.

Other effects of aspirin on plants

Aspirin too it is an excellent ally when you want to recover a parched plant. A research conducted by the Assiut University of Egypt found that the compound It can alleviate the inhibitory effect caused by drought, by incorporating glucose into the cell wall.

Aspirin may also play a key role in plant protection, as it favors a good response to the presence of pathogens. In this sense, using the aspirin solution on the plants periodically can help protect them from pests.

On the other hand, aspirin also tends to give positive results when used to keep cut flowers fresh. I mean, it works really well with flower arrangements. You must dilute the tablet in the water that will be used in the vase.

Other research They have also found that this compound has favorable effects on the development of edible plants, such as tomato, lettuce or chard, because it causes them to have a larger size and better growth.

Aspirin would improve the productions of vegetables such as lettuce, being a benefit for home gardens and the most massive crops.

Meets the requirements of the species

A common mistake made in hobby gardening or farming is treating all plants the same. But nevertheless, each plant species has specific care requirements, environmental conditions and nutrients. It is convenient that before starting a crop, you consult to create an optimal development situation.

Now that you know the benefits of aspirin to root plants, you know that it is a useful component to give nutrients to your garden. However, this tip is for moderate use. In excess it can also have negative effects.

