After the great success of The Army of the Dead on Netflix, the platform sought in every possible way to hire Zack Snyder to expand this universe.

Zombie movies weren’t at their best. For many, World War Z, starring Brad Pitt, it was gold in the middle of the mud. However, many point out that decades ago the cinema of this subject is dead and not partially. Even so, Zack snyder, who already has experience in the field, as he directed The dawn of the Dead in 2004, you took on the challenge of reviving this branch … Did you achieve it with The Army of the Dead?

This last mentioned film meant a milestone in the productions of the living dead, as it showed new characteristics in this “race”. With a script made by James Gunn, the production was at the top for a long time and many hailed it. However, time passed and with the saga of resident Evil everything seemed to get worse.

Still some sparkles like I’m legend, gave hope to lovers of the genre. So, looking for an alternative, Netflix he sought out Snyder to expand his vision of what a zombie is and create a universe out of it.

In this way, the director created The Army of the Dead. The film starred Dave Bautista and delved into very innovative themes for the plot. Interpersonal relationships such as family and hierarchy among the zombies, as well as passionate feelings. Without a doubt, an interesting contribution.

Doubts

But it is at the end of the film that doubts remain. Does the protagonist die? Is there no other lead character? This is why it could be questioned: Should the second film, which is already confirmed, continue where the first one ended?

To resolve this point, it may be easier to start with a new group, hire another actor to be the leader, and start another story. However, the issue of the spread of the virus would be taken into account, since in the end it is known that it will spread.

If so, the development of some characters such as Kate ward, daughter of the principal. Otherwise, a bare group would be kept and the story would have to be forced a lot.

Other productions

On the other hand, something that also raises doubts is that there will be an anime and other products that will follow the story in Las Vegas. Given that there will now be infections throughout the country … Wouldn’t it be better to get out of Nevada for the next argument?

Finally, it is concluded that a totally direct sequel, with the same characters and at the point where the first part left off, would not be the best option. However, the best elements could be taken and kept for the continuation.

And you … Do you think the sequel should be direct? Do you think there shouldn’t be a second movie? Leave your comment.