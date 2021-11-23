What we were missing was a meteorite. This is what many of us think after months of a global coronavirus pandemic. There was a bit of a panic when NASA announced the arrival of a meteorite in 2022. Well yes, the ones that we lacked. Asteroid 2009 FJ1 could hit Earth on May 6, 2022, but NASA left us a bit more reassured by stating that it is not going to destroy the planet. At least until May, we can live with (a little more) peace of mind.

The meteorite has 1 chance in 3,984 to hit against Earth, according to the US space agency. However, it is possible that in the future we will not have the same luck. NASA has identified close to 30,000 asteroids approaching to our planet, although most of them disintegrate in the atmosphere. To avoid future damage – such as the serious consequences of a meteor hit on Earth – NASA is going to start the DART mission.

DART is on its way to stardom

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft will be launched this Wednesday, November 24 and will be the first mission in the world to carry out planetary defense techniques actively. The goal is for DART to intentionally collide with an asteroid to change its path toward Earth.

If plans do not change, the spacecraft will take off from Vandenberg Base, California, starting at 12:30 local time (which is equivalent to 6.30 p.m. in Madrid and 11:30 in Mexico City) with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

At a speed of 24,000 kilometers per hour, DART will collide with the lunar asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos. “The Didymos system is the ideal candidate for DART because it does not pose a real impact threat to Earth, and scientists can measure the change in the orbit of Dimorphos with ground-based telescopes,” explains NASA. it’s a statement.

The defense mission would raise

The Italian Space Agency satellite LICIACube (Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroid) will be deployed from the DART spacecraft and will witness the success or failure of the mission. Through the images that the satellite will take it will be possible to see the effects of the impact on the surface, among other things, to determine the aspects that can be improved in the future.

DART is part of the Asteroid Impact & Deflection Assessment (AIDA) mission, a project in which NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) collaborate. AIDA, developed within the “kinetic impactor” concept, is made up of DART and the observer spacecraft Hera. First, DART will impact Dimorphos in October 2022 and Hera will launch in fall 2024. Its goal is to circle the lunar asteroid to map its surface, measure its mass, and determine the effects of DART on its orbit.