Dodge’s radical and extreme Hellcat models have an expiration date. These versions will cease to be marketed in 2023 as a step prior to the entry on the scene of the first muscle car of the American firm. Dodge has started its electrification process.

Dodge has launched an ambitious strategic plan with which to carry out its electrification process. This iconic American brand, now under the umbrella of the Stellantis colossus, must adapt to the new times. Times in which electric mobility is the protagonist and is consolidating at an accelerated rate as a pillar on which the automotive industry will be based.

In recent months, a lot of interest has been generated about how it will face this process of internal revolution. Even more so when Dodge announced its first electric muscle car. Is there room in the range for the most radical and extreme models? Well, the top leader of the company has made some very interesting statements that shed light and, above all, put an “expiration date” on some of the models that are marketed today.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Dodge Hellcat models to be laid off in 2023



Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, was interviewed at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. Dodge’s highest office assured that Hellcat models are doomed for near-term demise: “I will have this car, this platform, this powertrain as we know it until the end of 2023. There are two more years to buy a Hellcat, then it is history.”

The Emission regulations are a heavy drag which the company cannot cope with. The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is a clear example of this. The said SUV with three rows of seats was only available with a Hellcat engine for a year. The reason was not a secret. The engine did not meet emission standards. Now, not all Hellcat models are in this position.

“You can still meet emissions with these cars. You’re going to pay a lot of compliance fines, ”Kuniskis said. It will be from the year 2024 when Dodge will end the Hellcat era with new platforms, new models and electrification. The beginning of the new chapter in the history of Dodge will be marked, as we have previously pointed out, by the coming-out of its first fully electric muscle car.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Dodge puts its sights on 100% electric mobility



Dodge will present in the first quarter of 2022 a concept model that will lay the foundations for the series-production electric muscle car that will be introduced in 2024. The technical specifications of a model that, remember, will make use of technology from Stellantis will also be released. . Also on the agenda is the introduction of the first Dodge plug-in hybrid. A model that, according to current information, will be an SUV.