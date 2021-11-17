Dodge Durango 2024, the fourth generation of the iconic SUV will be a reality

New reports point to the continuity of the Dodge Durango. There will be a new generation of the midsize SUV with three rows of seats. A model that blames the passage of time and that must be completely renewed as soon as possible. Dodge will continue to bet on an SUV that is, today, one of its central pillars.

It is unquestionable that the Dodge durango blames the passage of time. This interesting as well as veteran American mid-size SUV must be renewed as soon as possible if it does not want to fall into oblivion and, ultimately, face disappearance. We must bear in mind that the current generation of the Dodge model has been in production for more than a decade. Its continuity in the range was questioned earlier this year. However, some new information sheds some light on its immediate future.

Just a few months ago, 2024 was pointed out as the year of the farewell to Durango. And it would be on that date when the production of the medium SUV would be put to an end. Now, a specialized media echoes a new and very interesting information that completely changes the situation. This report ensures that there will be a new generation of the Dodge Durango.

At the beginning of the year there was speculation with the disappearance of the Dodge Durango in 2024

The Dodge Durango will remain alive and will debut a new generation



The Dodge SUV with three rows of seats it will stay alive so that the public can enjoy what will be its fourth generation. However, with this generational change, very important developments are coming that, without a doubt, will affect the most immediate future of the model. Are we facing a turning point? It is too early to say but it is an option that is on the table. Even more so according to this new information.

The new generation Durango will adopt a body-on-frame construction. A technical solution already used by the model in the past. It will therefore be like a return to its origins. Specifically, and according to this report, it will be supported by the DT platform of the RAM brand. An architecture that will make it possible to achieve the standards set by the company which, we remember, is already under the stellantis guardianship.

On the other hand, and no less important, the report also points out that Durango production will be moved to the facilities where both the Jeep Wagoneer and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer are produced. Remember that at the moment the Durango is produced in Detroit, Michigan (United States). If there is no unforeseen event, the new generation of Durango will be ready to start serial production at the end of 2023.

New Dodge Durango Targets Jeep Wagoneer



It is too early to venture details but, considering that they will share assembly lines, it is not unreasonable to open the door to a great relationship between the Durango and the Wagoneer on a technical and mechanical level. So we shouldn’t be surprised if electrification makes an appearance.

When will it hit the market? Taking into account that, foreseeably, it will begin production at the end of the year 2023. The new generation of the Dodge Durango will attack North American dealerships as a 2024 model.