Netflix It has become the most popular broadcasting platform for audiovisual content at the moment. It is difficult to find among our circle of friends someone who does not have their catalog at their disposal. In it we can find series and movies, now even video games, but one of the sections that have been valued and that arouse a lot of interest among the public are the documentaries, more or less concrete topics treated in depth.

In that section, it is worth highlighting two of the pieces that helped catapult the platform to fame. One of them was the famous Wild wild country, where he recounted the life and religion of the Hindu guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. A critically acclaimed story as shocking as it is incredible. Nor did he leave anyone indifferent at the time Fyre: the most exclusive party that ever happened where it is related how one of the experiences presented as the most luxurious in the world was a fraud rarely seen.

We should also comment on two more recent documentaries that topped the list in terms of views on Netflix. One is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the story of Joe Exotic and his dispute with activist Carole Baskin. The other was The last dance, a series that reviews the career of the basketball legend in ten chapters Michael Jordan, especially last year with the Chicago Bulls. Next, we review other titles, from this 2021, that are sure to make people talk.

Biographical Documentaries

Netflix the US platform continues with its strategy of offering its subscribers shocking stories and little known by the general public. He already did it in his day presenting the KidPoker documentary, which focuses not only on the life of one of the best-known poker players in the world, but offers a deep insight into the sport. This 2021 they have followed the same model with Biggie: I got a story to tell, where the short but intense life of one of the most influential rappers in history is reviewed, The Notorius BIG., Biggie smalls or simply Biggie, demonstrating how this American rapper felt and thought.

As a tribute came another documentary from a well-known celebrity: Michael Schumacher, Formula 1 legend who is still in very delicate condition after a skiing accident suffered in 2013. This piece reviews the professional and personal life of the German and, in turn, gives details about the current state of health of the athlete. Without leaving the field of sport, more focused on football, the tribute to Pele with a documentary that bears the same name. A set of interviews with archive images that will delight football lovers.

As is very common on Netflix and its offer, we can find the black and police genre. In the documentary section, it has recently been released Where is Martha?. It is about the investigation process of the murder of Marta del Castillo, disappeared in 2009. Review the statements of the accused, their versions, sentences and all the details related to a case that shocked Spain.

Review and historical context

Another of the genres that we can find in the American catalog are those documentaries that make a historical review of events by providing archive images. An example of this is Inflection point. Taking as a reference the terrorist attacks of 9/11 2001 in New York, he delves into before and after the attacks, focusing above all on the origin of Al Qaeda and the consequences of political conflicts and American foreign strategy.

Of a different theme, but just as interesting, it is The samurai era, ideal for those interested in Japanese culture. Review a period in history, in the 16th century, in which the feudal lords of Japan fought for control of the territory using these murderers and spies. It is one of the most hidden passages in the history of the country, of which few archives have been preserved and which puts into context everything related to the figure of the samurai that has come down to us today.