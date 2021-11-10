Within the health field, constant updating of knowledge is essential. While for some doctors basic training is not enough because they aspire to study a specialty. To do so, it is mandatory to present and pass the National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM). To date, very few achieve it every year, although that is not enough.

In the first instance, it should be remembered that until 2019 it was estimated that only two out of 10 applicants got a place. The reason is because the places are limited and at that time there was hardly space to receive 9,000 young people. In fact, it was listed as one of the exams with the highest failure rate in the country.

It was for ENARM 2020 when there was a noticeable modification. For the first time, the places were doubled to allow more doctors to do their specialty. In addition, scholarships were also offered to study abroad although the only option was Cuba.

For its part, just a few days ago the folios of the doctors selected this year were released. So far they have only offered 17,940 places although this is not the final figure. The Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) points out that the process is still open and it is still possible that more young people register.

Despite the above, the possibility of fulfilling the promise of grant 30 thousand places. Although the Ministry of Health (SSa) guaranteed it, it could not be achieved.

Passing the ENARM does not guarantee a spot

However, the call is clear in stating that some doctors may not have the right to study their specialty even if they pass the ENARM.

What the document is that the doctor with Proof of Selection will be excluded from this process if he meets any of the following six cases:

Participate in two or more institutions for the same clinical field assignment period.

Breach of Official Mexican STANDARD NOM-001-SSA3-2012 of Health Education for the organization and operation of medical residencies.

of Health Education for the organization and operation of medical residencies. Not being assigned to any health institution published on the CIFRHS website.

Not be assigned to any health institution at the end of the validity of the record.

Not showing up at the assigned headquarters or not having completed the internal process of the Health Institution and / or Educational Institution.

Present resignation to the selection.

That said, if you managed to pass the exam then remember to follow the instructions correctly to continue with your procedure. Otherwise your effort to become a specialist could be in vain.