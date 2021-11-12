At a press conference held on November 11, Blockchain-based document security company Transcrypts announced a partnership with Doctors Without Borders (DWB), which began on October 14. Working together, they have already uploaded 6,500 immunization records to the blockchain, with a target of 76,000 by 2022.

Most of the registered immunizations are vaccines against COVID 19, but the company stated that the goal is to store all medical records of patients on the blockchain, where they will be accessible from the patient’s mobile phone. The fledgling California-based startup was founded last year by Zain Zaidi, then still a student of electrical engineering at San José State University. The company now has Paychex, ADP, Zoom, Spirit Airlines and Oracle as customers.

Transcrypts began as a tool to combat resume fraud, targeting HR professionals, before expanding to income verification for homeowners. Now the company says it sees itself as a complete documentation service. The partnership with DWB is your first foray into medical records. Previously, Transcrypt had found that HIPAA and other regulatory compliance laws essentially prohibited the use of blockchain as an acceptable method of storing medical records in the United States.

Speaking of the accessibility of patients’ medical records in developing countries, Zaidi said that Blockchain technology could provide significant help in preventing many unnecessary deaths:

“In India, more than 700,000 people die each year from lack of access to patients’ medical records. Most of these deaths could have been prevented if doctors had access to the full medical history of the patient. With this partnership, Doctors Sin Fronteras and TransCrypts hope to create a future in which this loss of life can be mitigated. “

It is not the first time that COVID vaccination records have been stored on the blockchain. Cointelegraph reported in January about the launch of a veChain program to do so in a large hospital in Cyprus.

Keep reading: