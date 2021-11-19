A couple of days ago we informed you that the process to choose a specialty in the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) 2021 was concluded. With this, modifications can no longer be made nor will there be an opening of more places. But now a strong controversy has been generated because more and more doctors participated in the test and denounced the theft of places, so they demand an immediate solution.

Promises and disappointments

In the first instance, it should be noted that a strong disappointment persists because the maximum promise of the Ministry of Health (SSa) was not fulfilled. At the time, he said that this year he would offer 30 thousand places. This is the highest number in the history of the test and in this way practically half of the applicants could fulfill their dream of continuing with their academic training.

The problem was that in the end they were barely awarded 17,940 places, of which 17,936 spaces were occupied because four were left vacant in the foreign category. While in more detail, 16,520 Mexican doctors will carry out their specialty in the different institutions that make up the National Health System and another thousand will do so in Havana, Cuba, through scholarships granted by the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

For its part, the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) published a newsletter who has been to blame for the current outrage. It clearly states the following:

“The technological platform for the selection of the specialty operated correctly in the indicated period. At all times the transparency of the selection process was monitored, for which the concerns of the supporters were addressed during said process ”.

They accuse poor internet platform of the failures

While now, as reported by several media, there are more and more cases of doctors who denounce the theft of places in the ENARM 2021. The common aspect of all is that the platform on which the specialty selection process was carried out had several failures and in no case was it offered an immediate response.

As a result of the above, the young people lost the opportunity to choose a specialty regardless of whether they had sufficient scores. A clear example is the one reported by Dr. Estefani Jocabet Cobos Ambriz, who points out that the platform did not let her register and showed failures for hours. Despite contacting the CIFRHS, he did not receive an immediate response and now he has lost the place he had earned.

Testimonies of this kind are repeated in doctors from all over the country. But now the biggest drawback is that the CIFRHS is the only body in charge of reviewing everything related to the test and does not seem to want to acknowledge its own failures.

Therefore, some doctors have chosen to present their complaints to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) for the theft of ENARM 2021 seats. offered a real solution.