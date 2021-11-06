Over the past decades, technology has made more remarkable advances than in all previous time. Today it is already an element that is part of the daily life of millions of people. And within all the innovations, social networks have established themselves as a phenomenon that serves to reduce physical distances, but do you know which are the favorites of doctors?

In the first instance, it should be noted that to date there are multiple options available and more and more are being added. Although most were created for entertainment purposes, they can actually be put to different uses.

Benefits offered to health professionals

In the past we have informed you about how you can use social media to boost your digital prestige. It’s a simple way you can recruit new patients to grow your practice. Otherwise you run the risk of being outbid by your colleagues.

With the above in mind, now it is time to know the favorite social networks of doctors for their medical practice. By this, we mean the ones they use for their work or to keep in touch with their patients.

To answer this question, the Internet MX Association carried out the first study on the habits of doctors on the internet in Mexico. For the preparation of the work, 697 interviews were carried out and the statistics of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) were taken as a basis.

The first thing that stands out is that 84 percent of doctors in the country use the internet in their daily lives, both in patient care and for personal use. When making a division by gender, the use is greater in men than in women. While of the health workers that remain connected, 62 percent are specialists.

For its part, since the beginning of the pandemic there has been an increase in medical consultations online. It is a way in which both parties benefit because there is no risk of contagion and also time savings are obtained.

The most used by doctors

Regarding the favorite social networks of doctors in our country, 90 percent responded that they use WhatsApp with their patients. In this way, she establishes herself as the favorite within the office.

While much lower with 64 percent is Facebook although it is now in the process of being known as Meta. And the third position corresponds to YouTube with 47 percent, although due to its characteristics it is more of a dissemination and dissemination tool. For their part, Twitter and Instagram complement the first five places.