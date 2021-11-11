Whenever we talk about technology and health, it is thought that everything revolves around innovations such as robotic, simulation or 3D models. Although they are important tools that generate great benefits, it is not really the only fruit of this relationship. There are also other options that seem quite simple but are very helpful. A very important one that is within your reach is Doctoralia Phone because it focuses on something basic that you do every day: scheduling your patients’ appointments.

There are some factors that go into maintaining, retaining, or even encouraging traffic to medical offices. According to statistics from Doctoralia, the leading platform that connects health professionals with patients, in Mexican clinics 40 percent of calls are not answered. While 90 percent of them are not returned, which is an example of what the doctor could be “losing” financially and also in his reputation.

The foregoing occurs in a common way among the medical community and is mainly due to the fact that medical personnel or their staff do not have a solution that allows them to visualize this data. Even with a caller ID it is difficult to follow up on them and most of all, to return them.

The first impression a person makes when calling a clinic is paramount. If you are not answered or called back, chances are high that you will not get back in touch, but if you are answered immediately and given the attention you deserve, the clinic will win a loyal new patient.

Faced with these areas of opportunity, technology offers intelligent tools that allow administrative and reception staff to be aware of all the calls that the clinic receives and one of them is Doctoralia Phone. Its objective is to ensure that office appointments are not missed and to keep a correct follow-up of patients.

Main advantages offered

All calls received, the time and the reason are known, so they can be classified to return and follow up. Consequently, appointments are not only not missed, but are increased.

The clinic is better organized, knows the needs of its patients and can plan their schedules, marketing strategies and the procurement of supplies.

The reception staff optimizes their productivity and efficiency. It is possible to answer calls from your mobile phone if you have to leave the clinic. In addition, since they are recorded, they can listen to them again to give them proper follow-up or improve their tone of voice.

The perception of patients improves, they feel greater security and confidence in being well cared for and can remember their appointments, clarify their doubts, learn about promotions or know that they are calling the right place.

A technological tool like Doctoralia Phone allows all calls to be answered. In turn, it improves the management of calls efficiently and increases the quality of patient care, the business opportunities of the clinic and with it, the income. It also provides statistics to measure the performance of services.

In terms of staff organization, through the platform you can assign reminders to return calls, put comments and status on each call and automate tasks, so that everyone is better organized and work becomes more efficient.

Undoubtedly, technology is a great ally to achieve the most humane health experience with patients who, in addition to quality professional service, seek first-hand care from the moment they decide to make an appointment. While to get Doctoralia Phone all you need is have an account in Doctoralia.