Doctor Strange has considerable work ahead of him. Everything seems to indicate that it is the only indispensable hero in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But not only because he is in charge of protecting our reality, as he has made clear, but because he is the only one with the ability to analyze what happens.

And although it may seem obvious, it is not so obvious. Strange before wearing a cape and opening portals was a reputed doctor. That makes him the only one of the Avengers to understand what is about to happen and its consequences. It is due to the fact that your mind can establish patterns and also understand the situation in its entirety.

To understand the role of Doctor Strange in everything that will happen, it is worth doing a review of the character, his personality and his abilities. Because beyond the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange is a scientist. One with access to magical resources and who can at the same time delve into random concepts with ease. Does it seem like a play on words? We assure you that it is not.

From medic to Supreme Sorcerer

If we stick to the argument of Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme (2016) by Scott Derrickson, the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch is more than a hero. Also, and like Tony Stark, he has a privileged intelligence that allows him to become a superhero from a combination of several things.

To give a bit of context. The first scenes of the movie they show Doctor Strange solving medical cases of considerable complexity with a detective method. It’s not just about your considerable medical knowledge or skill. Strange studies patterns and searches for difficult cases to demonstrate his ability to solve complex medical situations.

When Ancestral begins his training, and after the first problems, it is evident that Strange is skilled by nature. In fact, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo makes it clear. Doctor Strange is naturally gifted with magic.

high in Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Enjoy access to the latest releases and to the catalog of Star. You’ll also be able to watch Marvel and Star Wars content, Pixar’s great animated films, and National Geographic documentaries. Date ofnow and, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Enjoyand to the catalog of. You’ll also be able to watch Marvel and Star Wars content, Pixar’s great animated films, and National Geographic documentaries.

But it is the combination of his scientific temperament, curiosity and ability to understand seemingly random phenomena that makes him different. In fact, Strange discover how the Eye of Agamotto works by pure deduction, rather than by an epiphany or much less enlightenment. The doctor in Strange is becoming more and more important as the movie progresses.

So this scientist who has enormous magical abilities often mixes both. Did it in The Avengers: Infinity war and at the critical moment of Avengers: Endgame. In fact, Doctor Strange uses the time stone to critically assess what will happen. And that is its greatest strength.

And without a doubt that is your advantage in whatever happens next. Because Strange, who will have to face an increasingly strong Scarlet Witch and a fragmented universe, will have to understand the origin of everything that happens. A theme that the future script of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will have to solve intelligently.

Doctor Strange, a little Sherlock

The final chapter of the first season of Loki raises three immediate problems. And all of considerable size for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First of all, as was made clear in the first chapter, nobody knows about the existence of the TVA.

Second, no one knows what is actually going on in her or her power. But even more complicated: no one suspects the implications of what Sylvie did. For now, the One Who Remains has been in the shadows creating dogma and a battalion of agents with no other memory than to serve the TVA.

How is Strange supposed to know what is happening? It may be that the Westview anomaly is public or at least more or less accessible information. But the death of one of the Kang variants in a Citadel in Limbo is an inexplicable event. So much so that not even Mobius or Agent B -15 know what awaited Loki and Sylvie beyond Alioth.

More complicated still. Sylvie sent Loki to a different timeline than hers, with a Mobius that does not recognize him and a Kang in full power. The only thing Dr. Strange will be able to conclude is that a cataclysmic event is occurring or has already occurred. But how can you analyze the repercussions? Will magic help him? Is there a spell that allows him to understand the ramifications of events he knows nothing about?

Strange, who was able to deduce a dangerous spell by dint of observation, most likely has to understand what he’s up against.

This is where Strange’s deductive ability will be of enormous value. As Ancestral deduced that giving Thanos the time stone it is likely that Strange must put pieces together. Which? Perhaps the Westview anomaly? The transformation of the Scarlet Witch?

A popular and consistent theory suggests that He Who Remains could sense the advent of Wanda to her most powerful version. Could Doctor Strange go the other way and understand that what happened on Earth has more implications?

They can look like abstract reflections. But it is clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe depends from now on how the secret of what happened in Loki is handled. In fact, for now there are two witnesses to the identity of the One Who Remains (and its variants) and only one of them knows what happened. Sylvie knows that she killed one of the many faces of a multiversal enemy and opened the door for a mass attack. Loki knows the story behind the event. But neither of them has anyone to tell.

Strange, who was able to deduce a dangerous spell by dint of observation, most likely has to understand what he’s up against. And do it through your ability to build a theory. That while he manages to get in touch with the God of Lies, who as already announced will be part of the cast of the film.

For now, Doctor Strange will have to rely on his considerable capacity for deduction as reality looms.