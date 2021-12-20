The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home could explain why Doctor Strange did not intervene in the WandaVision series.

Attention SPOILERS of several Marvel Studios installments. In the series WandaVision from Disney plus we could check how Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) kidnap an entire town with a powerful spell. So there was a lot of speculation that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) he could intervene, but in the end he was nowhere to be found. Now thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home we can find several reasons.

To begin with, we know that Doctor Strange he is no longer the Supreme Sorcerer, as Wong (Benedict Wong) took up his post when Steven Strange disappeared for five years because of “snap” from Thanos.

In addition, we can see what the relationship between the two of them is like and it is clear that Doctor Strange does not want to help Wong with their duties of Supreme Sorcerer, thats why he Sanctum sanctorum it’s a mess. So if someone had to step in WandaVision It would have to be Wong. But as we could see in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, he’s too busy doing underground fights with other characters like Abomination.

Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene is key (SPOILERS)

After all the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the first time that the Doctor Strange Y Scarlet Witch are seen, it is clearly demonstrated that what happened in WandaVision It is not a priority and those poor citizens will not obtain justice and can only give thanks for getting out of the traumatic event alive.

It also gives the feeling that Doctor Strange he doesn’t much care for a few little disasters that different heroes create. That’s why he helps with the spell to Spider-man (Tom Holland) and does not intervene in WandaVision.

But now, Doctor Strange is much more concerned about the multiverse, since its infinite possibilities can create a brutal chaos much greater than everything that has happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Scarlet Witch You may take advantage of this situation to get your children back, so there will surely be a great conflict between them.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will premiere on May 6, 2022, while WandaVision Is available in Disney Plus, the streaming platform where the entire Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is located.