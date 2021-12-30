The synopsis of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness has been published by Marvel Japan and confirms some of the theories created from the first trailer of the film and its importance in a world after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness follow the events we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which a spell is cast that opens the door to the multiverse. The film that is released in May 2022 will explore the consequences of such an act. And he will assemble a team that includes Wong, Scarlet Witch and América Chávez to fight against himself, the evil version of the Doctor.

The synopsis of ‘Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness’

The door to the multiverse, full of mysteries and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America left us after an immense battle in Avengers: EndgameThe former genius surgeon and the most powerful wizard of all, Doctor Strange, will have a central and prominent role in the Avengers. But using his magic to manipulate time and space with a forbidden spell that is considered extremely dangerous has opened the door to the mysterious insanity called the multiverse. To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange has to ask for help from his allies Wong and Wanda, the Scarlet Witch. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe. The most surprising thing is that the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange. Directed by Sam Raimi, who has created a unique point of view, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness will captivate everyone with the immense scale and unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space.

Although Cumberbatch has stated in the past that he is not sure if Doctor Strange should be the new Iron Man or the new Captain America, the synopsis makes that perfectly clear. It also confirms that the main villain will be an evil version of Doctor Strange. That belies rumors that Scarlet Witch would be the main villain of the film.

Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness opens on May 6 in cinemas around the world. You can already see the first trailer of the film.