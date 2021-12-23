The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already among us and we will tell you everything In this note!

Marvel finally gave us the first trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And it’s everything he promised us that it would be. The advance came to reassure us that the multiverse exists in the MCU and introduces the Doctor Strange “Bad” what we saw in the chapter 4 of What If…? But… What else can we get out of this preview?

This is the fifth time that the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch appears in the MCU, after the most recent in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And if you went to see the movie or checked social networks after the premiere, surely you knew about the existence of this trailer, since it was the second post-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Based on what we can see in the trailer, we will see a Stephen Strange dealing with the consequences of the spell he cast on Spider-Man: No Way Home, in particular with the one that manipulated space and time, which had the greatest impact on the multiverse. The trailer shows us the return of Scarlet Witch, Wanda, after the events of Westville, and it seems that Strange you need your knowledge about the multiverse.

We can also see the return of Mordo, character who abandoned the Masters of the Mystic Arts at the end of the first film as well as the confirmation that indeed Strange “Bad”, also know as Supreme Strange, will do your live action debut.

The trailer does not reveal much about the plot of the movie, but it seems that it will have two villains, Strange Bad Y Mordo. The latter tells Strange that “The greatest threat to our universe is you”, and then show us a shot of Strange Bad so that Mordo would be referring to him or some variant of Strange. In case you don’t remember, in What If…? Strange (EYE SPOILER OF WHAT IF) becomes so powerful that he ends up destroying his universe while trying to save his Christine Palmer. The death of Christine I was fixed on the fate of this Strange And it couldn’t be changed, no matter what attempts Strange.

However, the character had his chance to redeem himself at the end of the series when he helped save the multiverse and was tasked with overseeing Killmonger and Zola. Considering that What If…? is Canyon inside the MCU, is this supposed to Strange Bad what will we see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness He would be the one who already thought about his mistakes and decided to do good. So he may not be the central villain of the movie.

In the trailer, we also see that Mordo He still thinks that stealing the powers from all the wizards can balance the universe. Although Mordo he apologizes to Strange In the trailer, we also see how the two characters fight each other. Be Strange Malo or Mordo, or out there a villain that never occurred to us as Wanda, it seems that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will be one of the favorite movies of the fans.

The movie was announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con and some of the cast actors were confirmed. In addition to the return of Benedict Cumberbatch Y Elizabeth olsen, they were confirmed to return Benedict wong Y Rachel McAdams, and will appear for the first time America Chavez, interpreted by Xochitl gomez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, original Spider-Man trilogy), hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

