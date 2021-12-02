New merchandising for the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness hints that the villain will be Scarlet Witch.

One of the great premieres of Marvel studios in the year 2022 it will be Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, since we can see the Supreme Sorcerer live adventures through different realities. But it has long been hinted that all the chaos will be caused by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), so she will be the real villain.

As usual, LEGO It features toys from Marvel Studios movies long before it opens, often anticipating the biggest scenes. A clear example was the set they were on Doctor Strange, Hombre de Hierro and Spider-man at Sancta sanctorum fighting Ebony maw and Cull Obsidian, perfectly recreating a scene from Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Now the set of LEGO that we leave you next is from the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness where we can see that the Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) is next to Wong (Benedict Wong) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting a monster that could be Shuma-Gorath. But the funny thing is that Scarlet Witch she is nowhere to be found and all the fans are already hinting that this is because she is the villain.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details about the plot of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. But the movie will follow the events of WandaVision and of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Therefore, Scarlet Witch She is studying black magic so she can get her children back. So when you find out that America Chavez He has the ability to jump through different Universes, he decides to go for it, something that Doctor Strange will try to avoid by all means, which will cause them to go through different realities and meet characters that will surely surprise everyone.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It will premiere on May 6, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? While we wait for it to be released we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on the streaming platform Disney Plus.