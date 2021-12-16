Before starting to read, it is reiterated that this text contains spoilers related to recent productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Suspicions regarding the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness they were true. During the last days, prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way HomeThe possibility that one of the film’s post-credit scenes made a reference to Doctor Strange had been discussed, to the point of considering it a trailer for the next film of the supreme sorcerer.

Although this movie is scheduled for the May 6, 2022, the references and images that are officially had about it are almost nil. Beyond the interpretations that can be made due to the events of WandaVision (Matt Shakman, 2021) and the assumptions stemming from the advancements of Spider-man, there was no further information about it. However, everything changes after one of the film’s post-credit scenes.

This production is one of the most important because, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home It was anticipated as the movie that the multiverse would present, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is supposed to be the production in which that argument has the most weight within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have a direct relationship with The Scarlet Witch. Between Strange and Wanda there is a magical connection that escapes most of the characters that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This could have been intuited from the end of WandaVision. In fact, during the last chapter there was speculation about the appearance of Doctor Strange, which did not happen.

The Multiverse is the main plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for phase 4. In addition to WandaVision, Loki (Kate Herron, 2021) was also key to getting to this point. In it, the treatment of the timelines was resumed and the character who, until now, managed them appeared. It was Kang the Conqueror, who presents himself not only as the villain of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but also as one of the main adversaries of the entire narrative.