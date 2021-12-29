Marvel Studios will release the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness in 2022 and we already know more interesting details of the plot.

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the series WandaVision from Disney plus, reach Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the sequel to Supreme Sorcerer from Marvel studios. Now we have a new synopsis and it also comes with SPOILERS.

The film will be directed by Sam raimi and has an exceptional cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Xochitl gomez like America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr. Nicodemus West, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Benedict wong like wong, Soo cole Y Tony mccarthy.

Synopsis of the film:

Attention SPOILERS from Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness:

«The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, the ex-genius surgeon and strongest wizard of all, Doctor Strange is expected to play an active role as a central figure in Avengers. . However, by using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous, he has opened the door to a mysterious insanity called the multiverse.

«To restore a world where everything is changing, Doctor Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the new Sorcerer Supreme and the most powerful Scarlet Witch of the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe, which can no longer be done with his power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange… The director Sam Raimi, who has expressed a unique worldview, will captivate all viewers with an overwhelming scale and an unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time. and space ».

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It will be released on May 6, 2022. While the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios can be seen in the streaming platform Disney Plus.