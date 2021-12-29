Five months after the premiere of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, conversations regarding the film continue to unfold. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way homeMuch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to change. Not only does the Peter Parker movie have a particular influence on the character played by Tom Holland, it also resonates with the overall narrative unfolding in Phase 4.

A few days ago, Marvel and Disney released the first trailer about Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. The clip shows how The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange will have to meet to solve different scenarios. Or not. There are voices that doubt in relation to the role of Wanda Maximoff, whom they observe as a possible villain due to her personal searches.

However, one of the recent theories does not have to do directly with the previous possibility. One of the possible discussions has to do with another part of the Marvel franchise, the X-Men and the mutant factor, which has been talked about for some time in relation to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The theory about Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness and the X-Men

Within the stories of the comics, the X-Men and various mutants play a key role; not only within his particular universe but in the combinations that occur in relation to other stories.

Within the adaptations, one of the most important of those belonging to Marvel has to do with its animated series about the X-Men. However, when these narratives have gone to the cinema, the results have not left the best taste in the mouth. In that context, the events that will be presented in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness could serve to incorporate some of these characters into Phase 4.

According to review We got this covered, the theory that is circulating is the following:

“Wanda Maximoff will accidentally open the multiverse after Spider-Man: No Way Home and will make mutants enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness “.

The aforementioned portal cites the profile of MyTimeToShineHello, a renowned twitterer specialized in information leakage and analysis sharing. We got this covered He has shared part of the reactions of the followers on the matter and the result does not seem very encouraging. Generally speaking, the idea does not quite work for a part of the fandom.

What is the argument behind this idea? In the crossover House of M, The Scarlet Witch is the strongest of the beings that make up that story. Part of the previous theory is justified from that point of view, since Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness could rely on this story to develop the plot of the film. However, this is not yet clear.