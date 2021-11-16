A new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home shows us Spidey’s ally in this new adventure, Doctor Strange, as well as the danger that lies with Green Goblin

Spider-Man: No Way Home has generated great anticipation, and after it was revealed that the second trailer will be released on November 16, a new poster reaches the horizon of the wall-crawler and his next adventure.

Through their social networks, Marvel and Sony Pictures released the second poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where next to Spidey is Doctor Strange, who will be the one who helps Peter Parker to mend the disaster he caused Mysterio when revealing his identity.

However something will go wrong and what seemed like a simple spell to make people forget the secret identity of the wall-crawler turns into a journey through the multiverse that will bring problems for Spider-Man, such as the return of old acquaintances such as Doctor Octopus, Electro , Sandman, Lizard and Green Goblin, who once again sees himself in the background of art.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

