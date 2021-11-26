Doctor Octopus does not know Peter Parker in new promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Otto Octavius ​​is confused? Doctor Octopus doesn’t recognize Peter Parker in new Spider-Man: No Way Home promo

The promotional campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to anticipate some of the surprises that the third film of the wall-crawler will deliver in the MCU, such as the meeting between Peter Parker, Doctor Octopus and Doctor Strange.

Let’s catch some Multiverse men. #SpiderManNoWayHome Exclusively At Cinemas December 15. Tickets on sale Monday. pic.twitter.com/4JRr75BWNO – Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) November 24, 2021

Through its official twitter account, Sony Pictures in the UK revealed a new promo in which Doctor Octopus is questioned about the identity of Spider-Man, as he does not recognize Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Otto Octavius, better known as Doctor Octopus in the third tape of the wall-crawler in the MCU.

Even the appearance of Alfred Molina for this film looks similar to what we saw in Spider-Man 2, where the British actor took the spotlight as the antagonist.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange ) in one of the tapes that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

