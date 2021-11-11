A Canadian facing respiratory problems was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world to suffer from “climate change.” Since doctors said that heat waves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition.

It is the first time in a decade that climate change has been described as a cause of suffering

Dr. Kyle Merritt came to an unprecedented conclusion after discovering a recent heat wave and poor air quality. In Nelson, British Columbia, they contributed to the deterioration of the health of the 70-year-old.

Kyle Merritt, who was responsible for the diagnosis of Nelson’s wife in British Columbia who suffered from asthma. He said this was the first time in a decade that he described climate change as a cause of suffering.

“If we are not looking at the underlying cause, and we are only treating the symptoms, we will continue to delay more and more.” The ER doctor told Glacier Media.

“It’s me trying to just … process what I’m seeing,” he adds.

British Columbia recorded record temperatures in June

In June, Canada suffered a historic heat wave, followed by a dense smog season triggered by wildfires.

British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, posted record temperatures in June. What experts believe led to the deaths of more than 500 people. Wildfires caused air quality to become 43 times worse than acceptable safe levels during July and August.

“We are in the emergency room, we take care of everyone, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable, from the cradle to the grave, we see everyone. And it’s hard to see that people, especially the most vulnerable people in our society, are affected. It’s frustrating, ”Merritt told the outlet.

About the patient who was diagnosed

The patient, who was in her seventies, was diagnosed in the summer shortly after the heat wave, which Merritt said directly contributed to making her ailment worse.

“He has diabetes. He has some heart failure… He lives in a trailer without air conditioning, ”he said. “All of his health problems have gotten worse. And she’s really struggling to stay hydrated. “

Merritt’s diagnosis has prompted other doctors in the province to launch an initiative called Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health.

Health professionals are using the group to advocate for better health by protecting the environment, they said on the website.

“We are deeply concerned about the climate crisis and its impact on health,” the group’s website said. “This summer, our patients experienced extreme weather events of heat waves, drought, and severe wildfires.”

World leaders have been pushing for tougher climate action targets

Extreme weather in Canada is one of a number of problems the world faced due to climate change, as extreme floods, drought, fires and heat waves dominated the headlines.

World leaders at the summit Cop26 in Glasgow they have been pushing for stricter climate action targets to avoid more extreme impacts in the coming years and pledges have cut projected emissions below 2 ° C for the first time.

However, climate experts have warned that this is not enough.

