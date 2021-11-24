At this point we could say that Word is the text editor par excellence in all types of environments. And it is that this program we use both in domestic environments and more professional or focused on education. Also, it goes without saying that it has been around for a good number of years, which has made its developers gain a lot of experience. We, the users, benefit from all this, which is why we increasingly have a greater number of functions at our disposal.

At the same time, we must bear in mind that with the passing of the versions of this program, compatibility with new file formats has been implemented. However, there are two types of file that characterize this software solution, these are DOC and DOCX. It can be said that both represent the default format of this text editor known to almost everyone. But at the same time they also represent the past and the future of the program, as we will show you below.

In fact, along these lines we want to help you decide what formats, of the two native Word, you should use DOC or DOCX in each case.