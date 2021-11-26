Securízame offer in your online courses

Securízame is one of the most recognized Spanish companies at the national level in terms of cybersecurity, they not only carry out consultancy and forensic computer expertise, but also teach face-to-face courses and online courses to train people. The most remarkable thing about Securízame is that they have a large staff of teachers and collaborators who are the best in their field, so the quality of their courses is very high. Although at first the courses were face-to-face, today we have a large number of online courses for training from anywhere, these courses cover fields such as ethical hacking for RedTeam, server hardening, forensic analysis and incident response ( DFIR) and many other courses such as defensive security for the BlueTeam.

The Securízame offer for Black Friday consists of having a 25% discount, both in online courses and in online courses ++. This last modality is much more personalized and with updated material, in addition, it includes tutorial sessions and practical exercises with teachers, and all this completely online without leaving home. Another interesting feature of these courses is that you can buy the course today, and start doing it later, on the dates and times that best suit your needs.

To access these online courses with a 25% discount, you must access from Securízame, once you access you will see the normal price of the course, but when you register, the 25% discount in the price will be automatically applied, without having to enter any kind of discount coupon or anything. We only have to register and specify in the comments field when you want to start the course to have everything ready. Once we have purchased the course, Securízame will begin to prepare all the material for the date indicated by the student, so we can take advantage of this discount and start it within a couple of months or whenever we want.