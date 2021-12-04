2022 is just around the corner, and if you are already thinking about what trends and colors will take next year to anticipate and have a fashionable house before anyone else, we have been talking to Géraldine Florin, Artistic Director of Maisons du Monde, so that you can tell us what the year that we are about to begin will take.

The materials to be taken in 2022





Natural materials have been an upward trend for years. And in 2022, this trend is consolidated. Recycled materials are increasingly present, handicrafts are gaining more and more prominence, and hemp and silk are going to be the perfect complements for linen in home textiles.





Leather is also making a comeback, both in furniture and decoration. And the glass squares are complemented with the ceramic while the mineral materials are combined with the natural ones. Matte materials will be ubiquitous, whether in velvet, metal, recycled plastic, wood, tinted glass, frosted, sandblasted, etc …

What materials stay with us, and which ones do we say goodbye to?





Materials and natural fibers will continue to accompany us in 2022. Wood will play a major role, becoming an essential material. On the other hand, transparent glass gives way to tinted or colored and smooth velvet to ribbed and worked.

The novelties in decoration and furniture





Yes, after this dark time that we have passed, we need color. And in 2022, natural colors are intensified and luminous tones They gain prominence to bring a touch of optimism to our interiors. Besides, also the flowers return to recover the influence of the past and provide a beautiful retro-vintage style.

What combinations of materials are interesting for the home?





In 2022 it will take (even more if possible) to mix textures and materials. In fact, combinable materials will take a lot in 2022, since they can be put in a more minimalist and pure environment, but also with more striking and personalized decorations.

The secret to combining correctly is to combine raw and worked materials, matt and glossy, natural and colorful, to fill interiors with life.

More information | Maisons du Monde

